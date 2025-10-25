"Maybe [it's] time to look at the people in the country, not the wealthy."

King Rama X of Thailand has long been known for his wealth, but new details about his fortune are leaving the internet stunned.

A report from Le Ravi revealed that the monarch — who ascended to the throne in 2016 — is the world's richest king, with an estimated $43 billion in assets. His portfolio reportedly includes 17,000 properties, 38 private jets, 300 cars, and 52 yachts, making him one of the most asset-heavy individuals on Earth.

The king's vast empire, built on both inheritance and investment, stretches across sectors such as real estate, telecommunications, and energy. Much of it is tied to the Crown Property Bureau, which manages the monarchy's assets and brings in significant rental income from thousands of properties across Thailand.

The scale of these holdings underscores the deep economic influence the Thai monarchy continues to wield — even as the country grapples with wealth inequality and political tension.

The news quickly drew sharp reactions online.

"My understanding is that most Thai people do not respect him. He lives in Bavaria. Not cool," one commenter wrote.

"What about his kingdom's people?" another added. "Maybe [it's] time to look at the people in the country, not the wealthy."

Others were more supportive, praising his business success and royal legacy.

"If the king is discharging his duty properly and using his personal wealth gained from investment to whatever he believes, he would be a model [king]," one reader wrote.

Stories like this often reignite conversations about how extreme wealth and luxury — from fleets of jets to superyachts — contribute to carbon pollution and resource consumption that harm the planet. Fortunately, new technologies are offering alternatives: sustainable aviation fuels, electric transport, and green energy initiatives that aim to make luxury and leadership more climate-conscious.

As the debate over wealth, power, and responsibility continues, King Rama X remains a symbol of both modern opulence and the growing global conversation about sustainability and equity.

