Report details how wealthy people take certain transactions underground to avoid public backlash: 'Whisper listings'

With discontent against society's wealthiest raging across cultures and countries these days, the One Percent has by and large tamped down its displays of ostentatious wealth of late (with some exceptions, of course). But it'd be foolish to assume the rich weren't still spending lavishly, though — they're just being quieter about it.

Cue a recent article from Callum Tokody at Supercar Blondie, which zeroes in on the "whisper listings" that help celebrities and billionaires buy superyachts away from the prying eyes of the public. In fact, oftentimes, these massive purchases are never publicly disclosed at all.

"Whisper listings are signed with a central agent, but only a select few are made aware that the yacht is for sale," Tokody wrote. "There are no online listings, no public relations efforts, and often no digital footprint at all. Every aspect of the sale, from photography to negotiation, is managed under strict confidentiality."

Beyond the tactlessness of purchasing a superyacht during an era of increasing wealth disparity, there's potentially at least one more reason why so many of these negotiations are handled under the cover of silence now, which is that an announcement of a superyacht purchase guarantees massive backlash from environmental activists.

Superyachts are notoriously awful for the environment, with the annual carbon pollution of the top 300 superyachts almost reaching 285,000 tons, an amount that surpasses that of many small nations. Perhaps the damage could be mitigated if the yachts begin to use sails as a source of power, but for now, most still use diesel engines, which exacerbate climate concerns.

Obviously, with deals for these yachts being done in secrecy, there is almost no way to hold either brokers or buyers accountable at this time. And reportedly, the practice is only becoming more popular in such elite circles.

"At Cecil Wright, a firm known for dealing in large luxury yachts, whisper listings now account for around 50 percent of annual brokerage activity," Tokody noted. "Other firms working in the upper tier of superyacht sales report similar numbers."

For now, perhaps the most effective way to protest these purchases is to follow in the footsteps of the Tesla boycotts that have effectively tanked the EV giant's sales numbers in 2025. Attach a significant enough social stigma to the behavior of the mega-rich, and over time, perhaps their status symbol purchases will evolve into something less environmentally cancerous.

