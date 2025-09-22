Outrage erupts after new details surface about Mark Zuckerberg's $300 million yacht: 'How much does one man need?'

"It is pretty sad that the daily cost to run these could feed or house thousands of people."

Megayachts, steeped in luxury and unparalleled travel, have come under scrutiny in recent years due to environmental concerns that they emit more pollution than some small countries. Mark Zuckerberg's new vessel is no exception, as the Facebook founder acquired a $300 million megayacht this year.

Waldman Media (@waldmanmedia) on TikTok, which creates content for the marine and yacht industries, gave an overview of Zuckerberg's yacht, equipped with dual helipads, a swimming pool, cinema, gym, spa, and accommodations for over 24 guests and nearly 50 crew members.

Mark Zuckerberg's superyacht fleet includes three vessels, showcasing his growing interest in ultra-luxury maritime travel. The centerpiece is Launchpad, a 118-meter (387-foot) Feadship megayacht reportedly acquired in early 2024. Estimated at around $300 million, Launchpad features dual helipads, a swimming pool, cinema, gym, spa, and accommodations for over 24 guests and nearly 50 crew members. The yacht, previously owned by a sanctioned Russian oligarch, represents one of the most opulent vessels in private ownership. Supporting Launchpad is Wingman, a 67-meter shadow yacht formerly owned by tech billionaire Gabe Newell. Wingman carries additional staff, equipment, tenders, and toys to extend the range and comfort of the primary yacht. It's designed for function and flexibility, with robust capabilities. The latest addition to the fleet is the 80-meter support vessel formerly known as U-81. Built by Damen and once owned by New Zealand billionaire Graeme Hart, the vessel was acquired in 2025 and converted into a high-end support yacht. It features a helipad, gym, spa, tenders, and a convertible outdoor sports deck. Zuckerberg's fleet is valued at over $430 million.

"[She is] the 45th-largest yacht in the world," the creator says in the video. "A support yacht travels with her, which is a 220-foot, $30 million support vessel. It carries wake boats, Porsches, and a submarine."

They go on to explain that Zuckerberg recently added another support yacht to the fleet, a 262-foot support vessel.

With all the opulence amassed among three luxury yachts worth millions, commenters are overwhelmingly upset at such a severe display of wealth inequality. Oxfam estimated that the average annual carbon footprint of megayachts is 5,672 tons. That figure "would take the average person 860 years to emit the same pollution."

Gregory Salle, a professor at France's University of Lille, emphasized that superyachts contribute more than just climate pollution. "Wastewater, noise and light pollution, particulate matter in exhaust, and even where the vessels dock can have an adverse effect on the local environment," according to Fortune.

The 10 wealthiest individuals in the world are said to account for half the world's emissions, per Oxfam. Conversely, it would take the bottom 99% of individuals 1,500 years to emit the same amount of pollution.

Organizations like Oxfam are working to impose higher taxes on private vessels to mitigate environmental degradation brought on by billionaires.

TikTok commenters appear to be in agreement that billionaires should be taxed more harshly.

"How much does one man need?!" asked one.

Another stated, "I get you're rich and can have everything, but it is pretty sad that the daily cost to run these could feed or house thousands of people. These gaps in society need to end; [it] would fix so many problems."

