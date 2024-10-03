Companies join forces to create revolutionary sustainable aviation fuel hubs: 'We are incredibly excited'

Fixed base operator AvFlight has unveiled an exciting sustainable fuel partnership with Avfuel Corporation that will result in cleaner flights out of Falcon Field in Mesa, Arizona.

The September announcement, shared by Renewable Energy Magazine, revealed that AVFlight's Mesa location would consistently offer the California-produced Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel, making it the first of AvFlight's 26 hubs to offer sustainable aviation fuel, or SAF.

While there are several types of promising SAFs already on the market, Neste's fuel "averages one of the highest blend ratios available in business aviation," according to the release. Each 8,000-gallon truckload leads to a reduction of nearly 21 tons of carbon pollution, which would be like taking 4.5 gas-powered vehicles off the road over a year.

Considering that research has linked exposure to aviation pollution to respiratory problems, cardiovascular complications, and pregnancy issues — including in a study cited by Transport & Environment — it is no surprise the City of Mesa also welcomed the news.

Mesa is home to more than 200 parks and a popular launching point for outdoor adventures. In an announcement celebrating the partnership, the city revealed that AvFlight's SAF adoption aligns beautifully with its Climate Action Plan, which includes goals to reduce pollution and transition to renewable energy sources, like solar, which are less expensive than dirty fuels.

According to the city announcement, the fixed base operator, commonly referred to as an FBO, received its first SAF delivery on Aug. 28.

"We're thrilled Avflight chose Mesa as a launching point for a more sustainable future," Falcon Field airport director Corinne Nystrom said in the release. "This move complements Mesa's Climate Action Plan aimed at protecting Mesa's environment and natural resources."

"We are incredibly excited to offer SAF at our Mesa location," added AvFlight regional manager Aaron Mauer. "The addition of SAF to Avflight Mesa's overall sustainability initiatives furthers our commitment to reducing the production of greenhouse gasses and provides our customers the opportunity to work toward their sustainability goals."

