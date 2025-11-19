Shopper sparks outrage with photo of unbelievable sighting on thrift store shelf: 'The nerve'

A new post on the subreddit r/ThriftGrift is calling out a thrift store's unbelievable pricing.

The post image comes from a Savers thrift store in Plaistow, N.H., showing two clearly worn sneakers: a scuffed white Nike Air Force 1, marked $99.99, and a beat-up pair of white Air Jordans priced at $89.99.

Photo Credit: iStock

The post, titled "Savers has gotten so far out of hand," attracted several replies calling out the steep markups.

Despite this outlier, secondhand shopping remains a smart choice for most people. It can save a lot of cash, with one report finding that thrift shoppers save over $1,700 per year. It's also a treasure hunt: many thrifters love uncovering unique or vintage items at a fraction of retail cost.

Not only does thrifting save money, but it is also eco-friendly. Buying secondhand keeps items out of landfills and cuts down on new production. Over 100 billion garments are produced each year, so extending each item's life through thrifting is a big environmental win.

By reusing clothes, consumers lower the number of new purchases made, which dramatically reduces textile waste and pollution that is created during production and transportation. These points highlight why thrifting is praised for saving money and the planet despite a few costly outliers like Savers.

For most people, thrifting is a rewarding way to save money, find unique items, flip valuable items, and contribute to a cleaner future. The occasional high sticker shock can sting, especially while thrifting, but secondhand adventures more often end in wins than flops. Just make sure to always double-check the price tags!

Among the commenters, frustration was universal, with one saying, "I'm literally laughing in disbelief — the nerve of Savers."

Another commented on the retail price, "Those Air Force 1 mids are 115 brand new!"

And a third commented on the shoes' condition, "For a used pair of sneakers?... They look like crap."

