Shopper outraged after spotting unbelievable price tag at thrift store: 'It will be sitting right there for a long time'

"The greed is too much."

Thrifting should be an affordable alternative to buying fast fashion, but some corporations seem to have dollar signs on the brain.

A post on the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit has dismayed the internet after exposing how much a thrift store was trying to charge for a secondhand Zara dress.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The fast-fashion piece, made out of hundreds of synthetic and microplastic-filled sequins, had a hefty price tag of $49.99. To put this into context, a quick web search shows many brand-new sequin dresses from Zara at a lower price point than this thrift shop find.

"The greed is too much," the Redditor remarked.

Thrifting is a brilliant way to find additions to your wardrobe without contributing to the massively harmful fast-fashion industry, but it also has been a necessity for low-income individuals and communities.

Pricing secondhand clothes so high when they are cheaply made and bound to fall apart after a few washes could lead to more textile waste while also pricing out people who rely on thrifting to survive.

This is an example of corporate greed bleeding into the industry, likely heightened because thrifting is on-trend and many people thrift items to resell them for profit. However, this varies wildly from one thrift store to another. Though some store managers push their luck with pricing, other stores can net you a bargain.

From saving money on everyday necessities to discovering a hidden treasure at a massively discounted price, thrift stores are usually a brilliant option to cut your shopping bills down while refreshing your wardrobe.

Not only is it an affordable way to buy, but thrifting also plays a massive part in textile waste not ending up in a landfill site. This waste has a major negative impact on the planet, with 100 billion garments produced and 92 million metric tons of textile waste created per year, according to Earth.Org.

If you're in need of a new outfit, choosing to browse your local thrift store is the most eco-conscious thing you can do.

One Redditor exasperatedly commented on the overpriced dress.

"It probably wasn't that much originally," they wrote.

"It will be sitting right there for a long time," another person added.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.