Officials propose new law banning common personal care item: 'Significantly affect the functioning of the sewer'

The ban would aim to prevent and combat water pollution.

Lawmakers in Spain are inching closer to phasing out two single-use items that have plagued bodies of water for years.

As The Guardian reported, a bill is in the works that would not only ban people from flushing wet wipes down the toilet but fine wet wipe manufacturers to cover the enormous costs of removing the product from the country's sewers.

According to a European Federation of National Associations of Water Services report, the total cost of the inappropriate flushing of wet wipes in Europe is up to $2.2 billion per year.

The core reasoning behind the ban is to propel Spain forward toward meeting U.N. Sustainable Development Goals 12 and 14. The goals regard the reduction of single-use plastic products and practicing the conservation of waterways.

The ban would aim to prevent and combat water pollution and would adopt a circular approach that prioritizes reusable, sustainable, and non-toxic products while also phasing out single-use products.

According to the legislation, wet wipes that have been improperly disposed of down the toilet are an unnecessary burden on the environment.

"Wet wipes, even those made with natural polymers that haven't been chemically modified, have a negative environmental impact and significantly affect the functioning of the sewer and purification networks," the bill reads.

Wet wipes do not break down like toilet paper when flushed down the toilet. Instead, they can cause clogs and damage to sewer systems, wastewater treatment plants, and other bodies of water. Wipes can also contain microplastics that persist in the environment, affecting not only marine life but the human population as well.

In addition to banning wet wipes, Spain is proposing a ban on the intentional release of party balloons as well. Much like wet wipes, balloons can wreak havoc on the environment primarily because they can harm wildlife and also contribute to microplastic pollution.

Animals can often mistake discarded balloons for food, which may block their digestive systems. Animals can also be entangled in strings, causing injury or death.

A source inside the Spanish government told The Guardian that while the bill is far from a done deal, the principle behind it will remain the same.

"Educating people and raising awareness are always important elements," the source said.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.