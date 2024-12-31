  • Tech Tech

Startup develops sustainable chemicals using surprising microorganism that could make waves in the skincare industry: '[They] are superior in functionality'

"Has the ability to change perceptions."

by Aaron Mok
"Has the ability to change perceptions."

Photo Credit: Deep Blue BioTech

British startup Deep Blue BioTech could make waves in the skincare industry with an innovative new approach to sustainable chemical production, TechCrunch reported

Using photosynthesis and genetic engineering, Deep Blue BioTech is transforming cyanobacteria, commonly known as blue-green algae, into microscopic factories for producing chemicals like hyaluronic acid. The chemical, widely used in skincare and cosmetic treatments for its hydrating and anti-aging effects, will be the company's first product. 

Conventional chemical production often depends on dirty energy, contributing to pollution and bigger carbon footprints

Deep Blue BioTech's innovative process, however, uses genetically engineered cyanobacteria that consume light, water, and carbon dioxide to produce chemicals. That process will remove more carbon dioxide from the atmosphere than the technology produces, offering a cleaner alternative to traditional manufacturing methods, according to the company. 

Using cyanobacteria, Deep Blue BioTech aims to create a "new generation of green chemicals" that "are superior in functionality" compared to sustainable materials currently in the market without compromising affordability, co-founder and CEO Manuel Rios told TechCrunch. 

So far, Deep Blue BioTech has raised $800,000 in fresh funds to scale production and launch its first commercial pilots. Current efforts include partnerships with undisclosed cosmetics companies to integrate its sustainably produced hyaluronic acid into skincare products. The company is also exploring applications to eco-friendly textile dyes, highlighting its broader potential across industries.

Watch now: Could this concentrate replace all the toxic cleaning chemicals in your home?

Synthesizing chemicals with algae over traditional manufacturing methods is good for the planet. The process eliminates the need for animal ingredients like rooster combs, minimizes toxic byproducts from production, and removes carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, combating climate change

Deep Blue BioTech's algae could also be a game-changer for the business of skincare. The company claims its cyanobacteria grows three times faster and produces chemicals seven times more efficiently than its competitors, according to TechCrunch.  

That's good news for skincare lovers' wallets. Deep Blue BioTech says its approach reduces costs by using inexpensive inputs like carbon dioxide and water, which could make cosmetics with chemicals like hyaluronic acid cheaper. 

🗣️ If you look at the ingredients when you buy cosmetics, what are you primarily checking for?

🔘 Price impact of ingredients 💰

🔘 Health impact of ingredients ☠️

🔘 Environmental impact of ingredients 🌎

🔘 I don't usually check 👎

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Skincare isn't the only industry algae has the potential to decarbonize. Research from earlier this year found that blue-green algae could be used to produce sustainable plant-based proteins that resemble meat. Other researchers discovered a way to use cyanobacteria to create "bio-concrete" for construction and an algae enzyme that could be used to engineer more climate-resilient crops

While Deep Blue BioTech's manufacturing method is still in its early days, consumers could start seeing its algae-derived skincare products hit shelves in the near future, offering a greener alternative to traditional beauty products.

As CEO Rios told TechCrunch: "We're not going to save the world with cosmetics but … what we're trying to do with that industry specifically is we believe [it] has the ability to change perceptions."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, rebates are available — or soon will be, depending on your state.
Home

You can soon get the hottest new cooking appliance for free — courtesy of the government

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x