Startup develops sustainable chemicals using surprising microorganism that could make waves in the skincare industry: '[They] are superior in functionality'

British startup Deep Blue BioTech could make waves in the skincare industry with an innovative new approach to sustainable chemical production, TechCrunch reported.

Using photosynthesis and genetic engineering, Deep Blue BioTech is transforming cyanobacteria, commonly known as blue-green algae, into microscopic factories for producing chemicals like hyaluronic acid. The chemical, widely used in skincare and cosmetic treatments for its hydrating and anti-aging effects, will be the company's first product.

Conventional chemical production often depends on dirty energy, contributing to pollution and bigger carbon footprints.

Deep Blue BioTech's innovative process, however, uses genetically engineered cyanobacteria that consume light, water, and carbon dioxide to produce chemicals. That process will remove more carbon dioxide from the atmosphere than the technology produces, offering a cleaner alternative to traditional manufacturing methods, according to the company.

Using cyanobacteria, Deep Blue BioTech aims to create a "new generation of green chemicals" that "are superior in functionality" compared to sustainable materials currently in the market without compromising affordability, co-founder and CEO Manuel Rios told TechCrunch.

So far, Deep Blue BioTech has raised $800,000 in fresh funds to scale production and launch its first commercial pilots. Current efforts include partnerships with undisclosed cosmetics companies to integrate its sustainably produced hyaluronic acid into skincare products. The company is also exploring applications to eco-friendly textile dyes, highlighting its broader potential across industries.

Synthesizing chemicals with algae over traditional manufacturing methods is good for the planet. The process eliminates the need for animal ingredients like rooster combs, minimizes toxic byproducts from production, and removes carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, combating climate change.

Deep Blue BioTech's algae could also be a game-changer for the business of skincare. The company claims its cyanobacteria grows three times faster and produces chemicals seven times more efficiently than its competitors, according to TechCrunch.

That's good news for skincare lovers' wallets. Deep Blue BioTech says its approach reduces costs by using inexpensive inputs like carbon dioxide and water, which could make cosmetics with chemicals like hyaluronic acid cheaper.

Skincare isn't the only industry algae has the potential to decarbonize. Research from earlier this year found that blue-green algae could be used to produce sustainable plant-based proteins that resemble meat. Other researchers discovered a way to use cyanobacteria to create "bio-concrete" for construction and an algae enzyme that could be used to engineer more climate-resilient crops.

While Deep Blue BioTech's manufacturing method is still in its early days, consumers could start seeing its algae-derived skincare products hit shelves in the near future, offering a greener alternative to traditional beauty products.

As CEO Rios told TechCrunch: "We're not going to save the world with cosmetics but … what we're trying to do with that industry specifically is we believe [it] has the ability to change perceptions."

