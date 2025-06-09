Outdoorsman shares money-saving hack using old toilet paper rolls: 'That's a great idea'

Finding nifty hacks to make your outdoor experience easier and cheaper is always a win.

A TikTok video shows a new way of getting your fire kicking, using items you probably have in your house or even in your tent.

The scoop

The video was shared by Gorilla Outdoorsman (@gorillaoutdoorsman) and shows a lit fire starter they made.

"Improvised fire starter made from used coffee grounds, melted candle, and a toilet paper roll," the caption reads.

The grounds and wax are wedged inside the roll, which is then lit and holds a flame. "This is a pretty good fire starter," Gorilla Outdoorsman says. "It's going to last a long time, and it's really cheap."

Even as the wind blows, the small flame stays lit, making this hack a confirmed success, especially with a later shot in the video of fallen storm debris burning away.

How it's helping

Hacks such as this help reduce waste and save outdoor lovers cash. According to Crate Club, a tactical and survival gear company, chemical fire starters are carcinogenic and pollute the air when lit.

Though more Earth-friendly options exist, these, of course, come at a price. DIY fire starters, such as coffee grinds and wax or dryer lint, are great alternatives — taking waste and making it useful.

Reduce, reuse, and recycle is the common mantra for saving the planet and cutting down on trash. This fire starter hack addresses all three.

Other options for limiting the amount of waste you create and finding new purposes for old materials include reusing jars or packaging for organization. You could take a jam jar, wash it, and fill it with a drink or even grains from your cabinet.

Another great option is, instead of throwing out old clothing, finding companies that will buy your stuff in return for store credit or even cash. This equals more money for you and less textile waste for the planet. A win-win.

What everyone's saying

Viewers were impressed by the easy, money-saving hack. "That's a great idea!!!!!" one commenter stated.

Another user shared their enthusiasm with a sly pun, saying, "That's fire."

The options are out there for preventing waste and living a more sustainable life. By informing yourself on recycling options and being aware of the products you buy (or don't buy), you can help reduce the negative effects of humans on the planet and make Earth a little greener each day.

