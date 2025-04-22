Researchers develop next-gen tool that could help protect critical waterways: 'Highlights the importance of early intervention'

A team of researchers from the University of Minnesota Twin Cities recently published a study in the journal Scientific Data proposing the use of remote sensing technology to detect plastic in freshwater rivers.

According to The Ocean Cleanup, rivers are the primary source of plastic pollution in our oceans. River currents transport plastic waste downriver into estuaries, where they empty into the ocean. Due to this troubling pipeline, the researchers decided to focus their investigation on river pollution, the source of the issue.

Led by Ph.D. candidate and research assistant Mohammadali Olyaei, the study manipulated electromagnetic wavelengths to pinpoint various types of plastic debris among other freshwater materials, such as driftwood, seaweed, and natural sediment. The team used the Mississippi River as its experimental base, per Earth.com, which allowed researchers to test their theories in "real river conditions."

Ocean plastic pollution, which has increased since the influx of disposable masks during the COVID-19 pandemic, poses a threat not only to marine ecosystems and coral reefs but also to humans. When plastic trash breaks down, microplastics contaminate the water and the seafood we eat.

While marine researchers and cleanup crews have been aware of the plastic problem for years, remote sensing technology could eliminate much of the time, labor, and money required in traditional water sampling methods.

The UMN team focused on detecting plastic in river water, but Earth.com author Sanjana Gajbhiye noted that remote sensing "also lays the foundation for deploying technologies, like drones, for cleanup efforts."

The UMN scientists anticipate expanding their research beyond the northern Mississippi River to examine larger river systems and curb the spread of plastic pollution.

"The research highlights the importance of early intervention in freshwater systems to prevent

plastics from spreading uncontrollably," Gajbhiye wrote. When uncontrolled, the degradation of ocean plastic into microplastics poses a range of health risks, from cancer to reproductive damage.

The UMN team may have made great strides in reducing the amount of river plastic that reaches the ocean, but to eliminate plastic waste altogether, businesses and individuals need to make sustainable choices on land. Choosing plastic-free options, supporting recycling businesses, and repurposing your plastic trash — from old lids to plastic bags — can contribute to a safer, cleaner environment.

