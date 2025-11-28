Waymo makes major power move in battle with Tesla for self-driving dominance: 'In the lead'

In the post's comments, people expressed their criticism of Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

The self-driving car company Waymo recently announced its launch of fully autonomous driving in five new U.S. cities.

You will soon be able to take a driverless ride in Miami, Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, and Orlando, Florida.

What's happening?

One Reddit user shared news of Waymo's five new cities on r/RealTesla and wrote: "Tesla doesn't have one yet."

In the post's comments, people expressed their criticism of Tesla CEO Elon Musk and their frustrations with the brand.

"Just forget about this guy," a Redditor commented. "His company isn't even in the race."

"Waymo in the lead," someone else wrote. "Already live with robotaxi service. I see them all the time on the road driving."

Why is the Tesla/Waymo rivalry significant?

Tesla has been facing an uphill battle in numerous ways all year because of declining sales, lawsuits, and safety recalls.

This news from Waymo is just one more hit to its rival, as Waymo continues to expand to new markets with success.

"While going rider-only was once considered a technical feat, it's become routine for Waymo," the company wrote.

The rivalry between the two companies represents fundamentally different approaches to autonomous driving. However, their competition is also driving innovation and setting the standard for the potential of driverless cars.

What's being done to advance self-driving technology?

The progression of the autonomous vehicle industry is fascinating to follow because of rapidly advancing technologies and exciting expansions, such as Waymo's recent expansion.

Self-driving robotaxis have been hitting the streets in multiple cities. Meanwhile, innovators have even been exploring the potential of autonomous vehicles for agricultural applications.

However, safety must be the top priority as driverless cars advance to prevent accidents and help people feel more comfortable during their commutes.

Whether you embrace autonomous driving or not, there are still many benefits to owning an electric vehicle. When you switch to an EV from a gas-powered one, you can save money on gas and routine maintenance, without spewing toxic fumes from your tailpipe into your community.

When you drive an EV of any brand, you also set a sustainable example for people in your neighborhood and out on the road, inspiring them to consider cleaner, greener transportation options.

