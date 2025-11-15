Tesla hit with major setback in key market: 'We have no idea just how bad'

Though electric vehicle maker Tesla experienced a notable sales increase in China in September, those numbers dropped back down in October, falling 9.9% compared to October 2024.

What's happening?

As Reuters reported, Model 3 and Model Y vehicles made at the brand's Shanghai factory plunged 32.3% from September to October. This decline included EVs that remained in China and exports to other countries.

Tesla has not revealed whether the low-cost versions of its Model 3 and Model Y will be available on the Chinese market.

Meanwhile, Tesla's biggest rival in China, BYD, experienced a 12% drop in global sales in October. This was the second month in a row that BYD sales declined and the most significant drop in almost two years.

Increasing competition may have contributed to these declines.

Why are EV sales declines significant?

In any industry, sales figures fluctuate with changing market conditions and consumer behavior. However, sharp spikes and drops can feel unpredictable and unsettling for investors and prospective buyers.

EV sales declines can reflect a broader slowdown in the widespread adoption of electric vehicles and stunted progress in the clean energy transportation transition. Declines are driven by many factors, including cost, the availability of incentives, and concerns about charging infrastructure.

Drops in sales are often just temporary and part of the broader picture of driver preferences. However, the long-term outlook for EV sales may depend on whether Tesla and other automakers can manage production costs and market their vehicles effectively to sustain consumer interest.

What's being done to advance the global adoption of EVs?

Government policies that include consumer incentives are among the best ways to promote EV adoption worldwide. Governments can also invest in battery manufacturing and recycling efforts to advance EV infrastructure.

China is one of the leading countries in the global EV market, so it makes sense to monitor sales trends there.

But wherever you live, the truth remains that owning and driving an EV of any brand is among the best things you can do for your wallet and the planet. When you ditch your gas-guzzling, pollution-emitting car to embrace clean-energy driving, you save on fuel and routine maintenance costs while helping create more breathable air where you live.

Less toxic tailpipe fumes lead to less planet-overheating pollution in the atmosphere and a more sustainable future for everyone.

In a post to r/RealTesla, one Reddit user shared a graph of monthly sales to demonstrate Tesla's recent downtrend.

"And we have no idea just how bad the U.S. sales will be after the loss of the credit," the OP wrote. "Given how quickly Tesla's building U.S. inventory, after having almost no Model 3/Y inventory at the end of September, it can't be good."

"Sales are dropping everywhere, so there must be excess capacity across the whole of the manufacturing bases," another person commented.

"The nations that reported declining sales are still selling vehicles (just less of them) and will still need to replenish their inventories," the OP pointed out.



