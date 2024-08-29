Experts share how autonomous vehicles are transforming the agriculture industry: 'Leading to smarter and more efficient farming practices'

As autonomous vehicles continue to be developed for personal use, the technology has found another home where it could have a significant impact: agriculture.

According to Stella Nolan of EV Magazine, the farming industry is using autonomous vehicles to improve "efficiency, productivity, and sustainability."

Per Nolan, the autonomous vehicles (AVs) use GPS systems, machine learning algorithms, and other sensors to "perform tasks such as plowing, planting, and harvesting with precision and consistency, reducing human error and labor costs."

Because the planters can work around the clock, you get your crops in the soil more quickly and efficiently, meaning the chances of mistakes are reduced significantly. On top of that, autonomous harvesters can recognize ripe produce and harvest it, improving time to market while also guaranteeing the quality of the product.

AVs can also engage in "precision agriculture," allowing farmers to precisely apply pesticides, fertilizer, and water, which reduces waste and increases sustainability over the long term. A report from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers found that precision farming reduced water use, dirty energy use, and herbicide and pesticide use while also increasing crop production by 4%.

Farmers can also deploy drones to get real-time data on crop health, the state of the soil, and possible pest issues.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

One company that has produced self-driving tractors is John Deere.

"Integrating AI and machine learning in autonomous tractors and harvesters is not just about replacing labour but enhancing the decision-making process on farms, leading to smarter and more efficient farming practices," John Deere's chief technology officer, Jahmy Hindman, said, per EV Magazine.

As our changing climate shifts agricultural conditions, autonomous vehicles and machine learning could allow farmers to adapt to significant weather pattern shifts in real time.

Elsewhere around the world, autonomous technology is being put to good use. Last year, the Skydweller Aero completed its first successful fully autonomous flight, and recently, mining companies have been working together to utilize fully autonomous electric haul trucks. Also, autonomous robots might be the future of food delivery.

For the agriculture industry, though, the technology isn't without risks; it's expensive to implement, and a lack of reliable internet connection in rural areas could impact its implementation. On top of that, as Nolan noted, there are ethical issues around the automation of agriculture and the phasing out of human workers.

However, if implemented ethically, automated vehicles could be a major boon to the sustainability of the agricultural industry.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.