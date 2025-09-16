Volvo quietly achieves major milestone that leaves Tesla in dust: 'It's rewarding to see'

Though millions of semitrucks hit the road around the globe each day, just a small number of them are electric. As manufacturers continue to make technological advancements, however, that number has steadily risen over the last few years.

One of the electric semitruck manufacturers responsible for that steady increase is Volvo, which surpassed an impressive milestone earlier this year. In late April, the company announced that it had sold its 5,000th electric truck around the world. Despite the achievement, the news has flown under the radar.

Volvo first entered the electric truck market in 2019 with the Volvo FL Electric and Volvo FE Electric. Since then, the truck manufacturer has expanded its electric truck offerings to eight models, paving the way for higher sales numbers.

"It's rewarding to see that transport companies continue to embrace the benefits with electric trucks in a wide range of transport segments," Roger Alm, president of Volvo Trucks, said.

"Volvo's battery-electric trucks are available here and now, providing our customers and transport buyers with a more sustainable alternative that makes business sense, and many of our customers are coming back to us to grow their electric fleets," Alm added.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Tesla has struggled to get its electric semitruck fully off the ground. CEO Elon Musk said that the company would manufacture 50,000 semis per year.

But there have been just 140 sold across the globe — a far cry from the 5,000 milestone that Volvo was able to reach. The company has been in the semitruck market for nearly 100 years. In 2024 alone, Volvo delivered nearly 150,000 gas-powered semis worldwide. With built-in brand recognition, it appears to have had an easier transition into manufacturing electric semitrucks than Tesla.

More drivers are making the switch to electric vehicles as a way to save money and help the environment. In general, EVs require less maintenance than gas-powered cars. And with advancements in battery technology, EVs are able to travel farther on single charges than ever before. This can keep more money in your pocket while helping to reduce reliance on planet-heating dirty fuels.

Installing solar panels can also dramatically increase the cost savings associated with EV ownership. Charging your vehicle with solar energy is cheaper than using public charging stations or relying on the grid. EnergySage makes it easy to compare quotes from vetted local installers and save up to $10,000 on a solar system.

