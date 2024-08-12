Volvo's all-electric semi-trucks reach new milestone with mind-boggling distance driven: 'Another driver of the shift'

Volvo's all-electric semi trucks have reached the landmark of driving 50 million miles, making work safer and quieter for drivers.

According to Electrek, Volvo said that if its vehicles had gone 50 million miles with diesel-powered engines, the trucks would have used more than "25 million liters [6.6 million gallons] of diesel fuel and more than 68,000 tons" of toxic gases.

The company first started delivering its all-electric semi trucks to customers in 2019. In 2023, deliveries increased 256% from 2022 to 1,977 Class 8 trucks, and the growth continues in 2024. In addition, 56% of European electric truck buyers chose Volvos in early 2024, and 44% of comparable buyers in the United States did too.

Volvo Trucks president Roger Alm said, per Electrek: "The transport sector represents 7% of global carbon emissions, and battery-electric trucks is an important tool to reduce the climate footprint. Thanks to many early adopters we can already now see the huge potential with this technology."

A big benefit of switching to EVs, whether for businesses or individuals, is saving money over time. EVs don't require frequent visits to the gas station, and you aren't vulnerable to price fluctuations at the pump. EVs also typically require fewer repairs than their combustion engine counterparts, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

In addition, a study done in San Francisco showed the environmental benefits of switching to EVs. The study involved setting up a network of sensors in the area to track polluting gas levels. The sensors found that from 2018 to 2022, toxic gases decreased about 1.8% annually — correlated to an increase in electric vehicles.

Another study found that switching to EVs has the biggest positive impact on children. If all vehicles sold by 2035 were electric, children would see an estimated 2.67 million fewer upper respiratory symptoms, 1.87 million lower respiratory symptoms, and reduce asthma attacks by almost 2.8 million.

You can also reduce these illnesses in children, reduce polluting gases, and save money by making your next car an EV. The first step is figuring out what you want in an EV.

Alm said of the strong orders for Volvo electric trucks: "Not only transport companies but also buyers of transport — and logistic services — are signing up to SBTi (Science Based Target initiative) and are starting to demand sustainable transport solutions from their providers. This is yet another driver of the shift to electric trucks."

