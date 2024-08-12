  • Business Business

Volvo's all-electric semi-trucks reach new milestone with mind-boggling distance driven: 'Another driver of the shift'

The company first started delivering trucks in 2019.

by Mandy Carr
The company first started delivering trucks in 2019.

Photo Credit: iStock

Volvo's all-electric semi trucks have reached the landmark of driving 50 million miles, making work safer and quieter for drivers. 

According to Electrek, Volvo said that if its vehicles had gone 50 million miles with diesel-powered engines, the trucks would have used more than "25 million liters [6.6 million gallons] of diesel fuel and more than 68,000 tons" of toxic gases. 

The company first started delivering its all-electric semi trucks to customers in 2019. In 2023, deliveries increased 256% from 2022 to 1,977 Class 8 trucks, and the growth continues in 2024. In addition, 56% of European electric truck buyers chose Volvos in early 2024, and 44% of comparable buyers in the United States did too.

Volvo Trucks president Roger Alm said, per Electrek: "The transport sector represents 7% of global carbon emissions, and battery-electric trucks is an important tool to reduce the climate footprint. Thanks to many early adopters we can already now see the huge potential with this technology." 

A big benefit of switching to EVs, whether for businesses or individuals, is saving money over time. EVs don't require frequent visits to the gas station, and you aren't vulnerable to price fluctuations at the pump. EVs also typically require fewer repairs than their combustion engine counterparts, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

In addition, a study done in San Francisco showed the environmental benefits of switching to EVs. The study involved setting up a network of sensors in the area to track polluting gas levels. The sensors found that from 2018 to 2022, toxic gases decreased about 1.8% annually — correlated to an increase in electric vehicles

Watch now: Ecologist cries tears of joy after badly injured bald eagle is released following rehabilitation

Another study found that switching to EVs has the biggest positive impact on children. If all vehicles sold by 2035 were electric, children would see an estimated 2.67 million fewer upper respiratory symptoms, 1.87 million lower respiratory symptoms, and reduce asthma attacks by almost 2.8 million. 

You can also reduce these illnesses in children, reduce polluting gases, and save money by making your next car an EV. The first step is figuring out what you want in an EV. 

Alm said of the strong orders for Volvo electric trucks: "Not only transport companies but also buyers of transport — and logistic services — are signing up to SBTi (Science Based Target initiative) and are starting to demand sustainable transport solutions from their providers. This is yet another driver of the shift to electric trucks."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

Under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, rebates are available — or soon will be, depending on your state.
Home

You can soon get the hottest new cooking appliance for free — courtesy of the government

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x