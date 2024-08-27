Major trucking company makes game-changing decision about its fleet of semitrucks: 'The best range and payload from a value standpoint'

The Mack MD Electric offers a 230-mile range and has an all-electric drivetrain, which will reduce maintenance costs and pollution.

The trend toward electrification in the transportation sector continues, as more companies are willing to test greener concepts. This time, as Electrek reported, logistics and shipping company Pitt Ohio has adopted new Mack MD Electric trucks into their fleet.

The company now owns 10 electric vehicles, and although that's just 1% of the total fleet, it's laying the groundwork for a cleaner future. Taki Darakos, vice president of vehicle maintenance and fleet services at Pitt Ohio, shared some positive feedback on the company's recent purchase, per the report.

"We believe the Mack MD Electric vehicles will provide the best range and payload from a value standpoint. We are excited that the current capabilities should be able to mimic 85% of our conventional box truck fleet in terms of range and payload," Darakos said.

The Mack MD Electric offers a 230-mile range and has an all-electric drivetrain, which will reduce maintenance costs and pollution. As the report notes, the 240-kilowatt-hour batteries can also be charged from under 20% to 80% in under two hours using DC fast chargers.

Pitt's move is becoming more common these days, and that's a good thing. Dirty diesel is still the standard fuel in the industry, but it's shifted to the low-sulfur variety in accordance with Environmental Protection Agency air-quality standards.

Having less polluting trucking fleets will help mitigate air-quality issues that plague warehouses across the country, and they're quieter, so nearby communities may see some respite.

In 2023, the Energy Information Administration estimated that gas and diesel consumption in the transportation sector accounted for 31% of total energy-related planet-warming pollution. That's an improvement over the 33% from back in 2019.

Part of the reason trucking companies are making greener decisions is in response to the U.S. government's new climate goals, along with the financial incentives they entail. The mission is to reduce Earth-warming pollutants by 50-52% by 2030 and achieve a net-zero economy by 2050.

The United States Postal Service has pledged to make 40% of its new fleet electric, and Walmart has begun to shift its trucking fleet to EVs, as well. There are also biofuel alternatives for companies that aren't ready to commit to electrifying just yet.

Commenters have shown support for the company's move, with one stating: "10 trucks is not a lot, but this is a way for this company to see if they are viable for their business needs without having to go 'all in' with some help from the government."

"The workers no longer spend the day breathing in diesel fumes," as another aptly stated.

