Manufacturer launches game-changing battery technology that could revolutionize electric vehicles: 'Driving a paradigm shift'

The new Edge574 Blade Cell lithium battery offers revolutionary charging to make electric vehicles more convenient and efficient for everyone.

Renewable Energy Magazine reported that ElevenEs, a European specialist in lithium iron phosphate battery technology, developed the new design. It offers intelligent charging, taking EV batteries from 10% to 80% in merely 12 minutes.

For reference, the fastest DC chargers take 30-60 minutes to fill a battery to 80%. Level 1 charges can take the better part of a day.

This next-gen battery cell has the power to charge 10 times faster than its rated capacity under the right conditions, per Inno Energy. At 77 degrees Fahrenheit, it charges at a rate of 41 miles per minute. At 50 degrees Fahrenheit, it's 27 miles per minute. And at 32 degrees Fahrenheit, it's 21 miles a minute.

ElevenEs engineered this battery with endurance at its core. It's built to last 310,685 miles. Prioritizing longevity saves EV owners money. Replacing an EV battery costs thousands of dollars. The longer one lasts, the more savings.

A long-lasting EV battery also helps the planet. Lithium mining for batteries releases harmful gases into the atmosphere. Not only will this battery cut down on mining pollution, but it also makes EVs more accessible for everyone.

Charging time can be a serious obstacle for people who want to switch to an EV. Fast-charging batteries like this obliterate that hurdle. It brings EV charging one step closer to being as speedy as a traditional fuel-up at a gas station.

More EVs and fewer gas-powered vehicles mean less planet-warming pollution that accelerates changes to the climate. Despite the pollution created during mining, EVs are still the greener option.

And if you have solar panels at home, charging your EV is even more affordable and good for the planet. You can always find local solar quotes using EnergySage's free tool.

In a statement, ElevenEs explained how the battery's "flexibility maximizes space utilization within the vehicle, leading to increased energy density at the pack level and ultimately contributing to greater driving range."

The statement concluded, "With the launch of the Edge574 Blade Cell, ElevenEs is not just introducing a product; it is driving a paradigm shift in electric mobility in Europe. By prioritizing fast charging, longevity, and efficiency, ElevenEs empowers the development of EVs that are more practical, sustainable, and appealing to a wider audience."

