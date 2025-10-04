Global leader sparks backlash as photos emerge of lavish behavior — here's why it's such a bad look

It's even led to a loss of public support for his political party.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has recently attracted criticism for his luxurious lifestyle.

Orbán was snapped boarding a private jet and vacationing alongside massive superyachts during a trip near the Adriatic Sea, according to various Átlátszó reports published by VSquare.

Orbán had been seen in a private plane owned by a company associated with one of Hungary's wealthiest women. Meanwhile, once on his vacation, he rented a yacht called the "Hot Stuff." The vessel is 17.2 meters long and can hold up to a dozen people.

Three superyachts — Seagull MRD, Lady MRD, and Rose d'Or — were also spotted near Orbán's vicinity during his trip. Each of these boats range from 42 to 62 meters long. Átlátszó reporters said that these vessels have been long linked to some of Hungary's elite class.

Orbán's flashy lifestyle has been subject to much backlash from his constituents. This has led to a loss of public support for his political party, Fidesz. While he's tried to cultivate a more "modest" image in response, these luxury vessels seen around him contradict his attempts.

The outrage over these images highlights the frustration that everyday people have with out-of-touch leaders and billionaires. For many, these wasteful, dirty energy-guzzling luxury vehicles represent the overconsumption making their day-to-day lives more strained.

Private jet usage has risen in recent years, which has created a disproportionate amount of pollution. Meanwhile, superyachts also create pollution from their fuel exhaust and occasionally improper waste management, as one Jalopnik report found.

One Oxfam study found that European billionaires release more pollution in a week using these vessels than most people do in a lifetime. All of this contributes to heat-trapping gases in the atmosphere that exacerbate extreme weather events.

It's valuable for consumers and citizens to express their distaste for these planet-warming displays of wealth. People can get involved in their local organizations in order to best address critical climate issues impacting their communities.

