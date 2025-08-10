New report reveals concerning trend in behavior of ultra-wealthy — here's what's happening

It can have a significant impact on the rest of us.

Private jet flight activity is continuing to increase around the globe, with the United States leading the way in year-over-year gains.

As one of the most convenient ways for the ultra-wealthy to travel, private jets have increased in popularity in recent years. This has led to record-setting usage throughout the world. That trend continued during the opening week of the year's second half.

According to data prepared by WingX for Private Jet Card Comparisons, Week 27 featured 67,693 private jet flights. While that represented a 14% decrease from the previous week, it was still 5% more flights than from the same timespan in 2024. In fact, private jet flight activity picked up in 23 of the year's first 27 weeks. Just two weeks had a decrease in activity.

In the U.S. alone, there were 40,714 private jet flights in Week 27. This represented over 60% of the world's private jet flight activity. BlackJet notes there are about 15,000 private jets operating in the country.

Private jets can have a significant impact on the environment, primarily because of their high carbon emissions and fuel consumption per passenger. They contribute a large portion of pollution when compared to commercial airlines and other forms of transportation.

Private jets are significantly less fuel-efficient than commercial airliners, especially for short flights with high ratios of passengers to fuel consumption. On average, a private jet emits over 800 tons of pollution every year. That equates to about 12 million tons of carbon emissions from private jet usage in the U.S. alone.

Carbon pollution, primarily carbon dioxide, significantly impacts the environment by contributing to rising global temperatures. This affects human health and impacts ecosystems by trapping heat in the atmosphere, leading to a number of climate issues, such as sea level rise, an increase in droughts, and other more severe and frequent extreme weather events.

