Customs officers make shocking discovery after checking dubious shipment from China: 'Could potentially harm the health and well-being of people'

A major international criminal vape shipment recently went up in smoke, due to the efforts of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials located near Chicago O'Hare International Airport.

The agency announced the bust in a press release and revealed the confiscated goods were worth hundreds of thousands of dollars. An inspection of a delivery from China en route to Mississippi uncovered 43,200 unlisted components of Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS).

Members of the CBP and FDA at Chicago's Central Examination Station assessed that the goods both lacked proper FDA marketing permissions and were improperly valued. The criminals involved were trying to sneak in contraband and avoid paying taxes on it.

Officials identified the ENDS pieces as Kangvape Onee Sticks and valued the shipment at a whopping $358,000. That, of course, will not be cashed in by the parties in Mississippi, as the merchandise instead heads to the CBP's Fines, Penalties, and Forfeiture office.

"Our officers are dedicated to identifying and intercepting these types of shipments which could potentially harm the health and well-being of people within our communities," said LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, the office's director of field operations.

Sutton-Burke is on the money. The vaping industry is linked to negative health impacts, particularly among young people whom the products often target. Getting them hooked on tobacco comes with severe long-term risks.





Meanwhile, vapes are a menace to the environment due to their mishmash of components. The improper disposal of single-use plastics, toxic e-waste, and lithium batteries they are composed of poses a major challenge.

When tossed out into nature, they can leach dangerous chemicals, be a hazard to tires and machinery, and be ingested by animals. When placed in trash or recycling bins, they pose a serious fire risk at landfills or recycling facilities.

There is encouraging news in the U.S., as increased education and awareness of vaping's health risks seem to be resonating among teenagers and reducing their use. Still, experts are worried about the impact of potential funding cuts.

Undoubtedly, keeping illegal products off the streets, as the CBP did here, is another way to combat vaping.

After the latest seizure, the CBP remained steadfast in its mission to catch other would-be offenders.

"We will continue to work with our consumer product safety partners to identify and seize unsafe and illicit goods," Sutton-Burke concluded.

