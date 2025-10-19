Officials issue warning after widely sold products cause major fires: 'Serious consequences'

Tossed vapes and batteries ignited fires at two recycling centers, creating dangerous conditions for workers and forcing staff to clear the buildings, reported BBC News.

What happened?

Local authorities traced the fires back to vaping devices and battery cells that were tossed in regular trash bins. Staff put out the blazes quickly, but both facilities had to evacuate everyone.

Another blaze started when someone discarded a barbecue that was still burning. Officials said all three incidents posed serious risks.

"These incidents could have had far more serious consequences, and I want to thank staff and emergency responders for their quick thinking and calm professionalism," Councillor Bob Kelly, executive member for environment and planning, told the BBC. "Their actions helped protect the public and prevent further damage."

Why does improper vape disposal matter?

Vapes contain lithium batteries that can explode or catch fire when crushed or damaged in waste processing equipment. When these devices end up in the wrong bin, they not only threaten recycling workers but also can destroy valuable equipment.

The vaping industry generates waste that poses more than just fire hazards. Disposable vapes flood landfills with single-use plastics and toxic electronic waste. Each discarded device contains lithium, heavy metals, and chemical residue that can leak into soil and water.

Young people face the most health risks from vaping, with studies linking the practice to lung damage and nicotine addiction. The environmental toll mirrors these health problems, as millions of disposable vapes get tossed each year rather than being properly recycled.

The batteries inside vapes could be recovered and reused, but most end up in trash bins, where they become a fire risk and a waste of valuable materials.

What's being done about vape waste?

Cities have started installing special collection sites for vapes and other battery-powered devices. These locations keep dangerous items out of regular waste streams and allow for safe recycling of components.

If you use vapes, take them to approved recycling locations rather than throwing them in household trash. Many retailers and community centers now accept used vapes and batteries for proper disposal.

Contact your local representatives and express your support for policies that require vape manufacturers to establish take-back programs. Some areas have proposed regulations that would make companies responsible for collecting and recycling their products.

You can also switch to rechargeable devices if you vape, which cuts down on waste compared to disposable options. Better yet, programs exist to help people quit vaping entirely, protecting both personal health and the environment.

