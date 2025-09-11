Major brand unveils ultra-efficient appliances to lower your bills every month: 'A new benchmark in efficiency and performance'

Energy prices are rising across the country — nearly 7% since last year, with even higher rates on the horizon — due to factors like increased demand, inflation, and extreme weather events like heat domes and wildfires.

Using the most energy-efficient appliances can help lower those bills, since research shows that over 40% of the average residential electricity bill goes to just three things: heating, cooling, and hot water.

While you might know LG best for its TVs, refrigerators, washers & dryers, or kitchen appliances, the brand also wants homeowners to know about its suite of energy efficient home appliances — from heat pumps for heating and cooling a home, to heat pump water heaters for all those hot showers, to technology like A-coils that work like booster packs to improve the efficiency of existing HVAC systems.

The company even launched a tongue-in-cheek campaign called "LG Is Everywhere" to hammer home the point, which showcased LG's technology on literally … everything.

We spoke with Steve Scarbrough, Senior Vice President at LG Electronics, about how LG plans to help customers upgrade their homes, save money on their electric bills, and stay comfortable regardless of the season — or electricity prices.

How LG is going all-in on high-efficiency electric

"At LG, sustainability is at the heart of everything we do. Our mission is to support sustainability goals by reducing carbon emissions through efficient, all-electric operation," Scarbrough told The Cool Down.

"As an energy-efficient alternative to conventional HVAC systems, heat pumps not only enhance home comfort but also offer significant energy savings," he said. In fact, heat pumps are 3 to 5 times more efficient than gas boilers, and can heat and cool a home throughout the year in one system.

Scarbrough explained LG heat pumps take this one step further: They're built with what's called "advanced inverter compressors," which "precisely adjust to meet temperature needs without over-conditioning or wasting energy. This means less energy consumption and greater savings over time."

So how much savings are we actually talking about?

He told us that for cooling, "heat pumps are as efficient as central air conditioning systems and far outperform window units." For heating, "air-source heat pumps can reduce electricity usage by as much as 50%, depending on system design and operating conditions."

And as for water heating — the third major source of a home's energy usage — Scarbrough said that LG's inverter heat pump water heater actually sets "a new benchmark in efficiency and performance." It's Energy Star-certified, which can help a typical household save over $550 every year when compared to using a standard electric water heater.

Plus, because it has a dual inverter compressor, it can maximize hot water output without any noisy clanking or humming. In fact, "dual heat sources help ensure uninterrupted performance, even in the event of a component failure," Scarbrough added.

Lastly, he noted that "homeowners and building owners can take advantage of savings on LG HVAC products through incentives offered by utilities, state and local governments, and federal programs."

Users can find exact incentives for their specific location with LG's rebate finder tool here.

What's the installation process like, and how can customers know which contractors to trust?

Sometimes with new home appliance technology, customers are ahead of the curve and end up having to be the equipment experts themselves — figuring out what will work best for their unique setup and who to contact for installation.

But Scarbrough noted that LG's Pro Dealer Program emphasizes collaboration with local independent contractors to make sure customers are satisfied.

These trusted contractors have ongoing access to training, education, and support via LG Academy, meaning they can expertly answer questions from homeowners during the installation process. Scarbrough explained that LG's network of local contractors also have the ability to offer financing options and discounts to customers to make HVAC purchases simpler and more affordable.

Lastly, customers who work with LG's contractor network get a 12-year extended limited warranty on qualifying parts and compressors.

"By combining brand trust, advanced training and marketing support, the LG Pro Dealer network creates a seamless, professional experience for both contractors and customers," Scarbrough told us.

What does the future of HVAC innovation look like for you personally and LG as a brand?

"The future is efficient, connected, and driven by contractors," Scarbrough said. "LG is committed to empowering our dealer and contractor network with the tools, training, and products needed to meet evolving homeowner and commercial demands."

Big picture: "Heat pump technology will play a central role, especially as many states set electrification and carbon reduction goals. LG's advanced heat pumps and water heating solutions are aligned with these standards, offering energy-efficient comfort, potential cost savings, and reduced environmental impact," he said.

"By continuing to innovate and strengthen our partnerships with contractors and dealers," Scarbrough added, "LG is helping to shape a future where energy efficiency and comfort go hand in hand."

