Driver stunned by passenger's reckless behavior on highway: 'Very much illegal'

This driver was shocked at how thoughtless their passenger's behavior was.

A user on the r/AmIOverreacting subreddit posted about a worrying experience with littering that they encountered on a recent drive with friends.

After finishing a vape, one of the OP's friends tossed it out the window and onto the freeway instead of waiting for a place to properly dispose of it.

Not only is dumping trash against the law, but vape products especially can also cause severe harm if not thrown away in a safe manner.

Vape litter volume has grown with the popularity of vaping, leading to an unsightly and unsanitary issue exacerbated by people who litter.

Those who vape risk long-term health effects, and nicotine addiction is notoriously difficult to shake.

Vapes have been proved to contain cancerous chemicals and metals that shouldn't enter the body.

The friend, per the OP, "defended herself, saying she needs to throw vapes out the window on the highway when they're dead because that's the only way she can get rid of them, otherwise she would continue to use the burnt vape and that's bad."

While lung issues caused by smoking a burnt vape are certainly no joke, there are plenty of other ways to dispose of vape cartridges that don't impact others.

Oftentimes, litter thrown onto the highway causes flat tires and damaging accidents.

As the OP pointed out, "Littering is very much illegal, and it's especially dangerous to throw something with a lithium ion battery onto the road."

Additionally, animals gravitate toward used vape cartridges because of their scent and color. Wildlife that eat or even just chew on vapes can have their health imperiled.

The waste contains battery acids that slowly leak into the soil, directly affecting groundwater quality and, by extension, human, animal, and plant life.

While efforts have been made to mitigate the litter that the vape industry has caused, as well as how that waste hurts those around it, it is crucial that people are educated about why vaping isn't beneficial for anyone involved.

For those who are addicted to nicotine, there are resources to help curb cravings and dispose of cartridges safely.

Commenters validated the OP's concerns about their friend's reckless action, saying that she was "inconsiderate on many levels" and perpetuating "gross behavior."

Another person added: "People are too carefree about that kind of crap. … It is incredibly disrespectful to you, and ignorant on their part."

