Experts propose new approach to keep kids from vaping: 'Need to strike a delicate balance'

The key to protecting today's children from a dangerous product commonly sold at convenience stores may be simpler than it seems — and pay dividends for the health of future generations and the planet. A team led by University College London and King's College London researchers revealed in a news release that plain packaging may deter children and teenagers from vaping.

Despite indications that vaping is a marginally better option than smoking cigarettes, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns that no tobacco products are safe, particularly for youth, as nicotine can impede brain development.

Since nicotine is highly addictive, youth who vape are also likely to continue, adding to a growing pile of toxic plastic and electronic waste. They may also be at higher risk of switching to cigarettes. Billions of cigarette butts end up contaminating waterways every year.

Most vapes are sold in bright packaging, as the Manchester Evening News highlighted. The researchers found that more than half of youth indicated they'd be interested in vaping when viewing products in this type of vibrant branded packaging.

In contrast, standardized packaging with black and white lettering resulted in a 15-point decline in interest in vaping. Only 38% of youth found these vapes appealing.

The study found no difference in the vaping interest of adults. "Standardised packaging and limiting flavour descriptors reduced youth appeal but had minimal effect on adults' interest or harm perception," the researchers wrote in The Lancet Regional Health Europe.

Lead author Eve Taylor, with UCL's Department of Behavioural Science and Health, suggested her team's work could support a push for stricter vape packaging regulations.

A vape packaging makeover wouldn't be the first push for changes involving tobacco marketing. In 1997, for example, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission charged the Joe Camel advertising campaign with violating federal law because the cartoon mascot successfully targeted children. R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. halted the push less than two months later.

"Vape packaging and flavour regulations need to strike a delicate balance. They must aim to deter young people and people who do not smoke, while at the same time avoid discouraging people who smoke from using vaping to quit," Taylor said. "... This gets us close to striking that balance."

