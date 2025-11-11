Officials crack down on widespread threat to young people's health: 'Collective cooperation is crucial'

Since banning e-cigarettes and shisha, Cambodia's government is ramping up enforcement and public education campaigns.

As Khmer Times reported, there's a nationwide crackdown underway following Cambodia's decision to prohibit the import, distribution, sale, advertisement, use, possession, production, and storage of these products.

Since Oct. 21, all forms of e-cigarettes, vapes, and shisha have been declared illegal in Cambodia.

Inspection teams are working across business establishments, shopping malls, and markets to ensure people are complying with the new ban. The government is also intensifying its public education campaigns to warn people about the health risks of these products.

"Collective cooperation is crucial to ensure the law's successful and effective implementation," the Consumer Protection Competition and Fraud Repression Directorate-General wrote in a statement.

This ban is a step in the right direction for protecting the health of youth and the planet.

Before the ban, e-cigarette and shisha use were widespread among young people in Cambodia. Government officials hope that the new legislation, enforcement measures, and awareness efforts will help people recognize the risks and avoid using them.

There are also environmental benefits from e-cigarette and vape bans, such as the one in Cambodia.

These smoking products significantly contribute to the growing e-waste problem in our world. Not only is the rise of single-use plastics concerning, but the improper disposal of lithium batteries in products can cause them to explode and start fires.

By adhering to e-cigarette bans, people can live healthier lives with fewer cancer risks and less lung damage. It can also help curb e-waste in communities and prevent unnecessary fire risks.

Fortunately, many nations, counties, and cities are implementing bans on vaping products to protect people and the natural world.

You can support these bans where you live by voting for candidates who prioritize public health and the environment and by discouraging people from smoking.

"Without the 'presence' of e-cigarettes in Cambodia, there would be no [online] advertisers and victims, most of whom are children and young people," said Dr. Mom Kong from the Cambodian Health Movement, per the Cambodian Journalists Alliance Association.

"Incredible leadership from Cambodia!" a Facebook user commented on a post about the news. "Setting a strong example for protecting youth and public health through comprehensive tobacco control."

