Officials enact major new law that will transform vape industry: 'It gives us the tools'

The government of a Canadian province is clamping down on deceptive vape advertising, according to Yukon News.

British Columbia's attorney general has helped to introduce a new bill that would allow the producers of vapes to be held liable for the public health outcomes of their marketing. This law would follow the precedent set by existing opiate and tobacco statutes.

"This is modelled after that legislation," said BC attorney general Niki Sharma, per Yukon News. "It gives us the tools to be able to launch a similar style of class action or join other lawsuits."

Should the legislation pass, the government would be able to more easily sue vape manufacturers for misleading consumers, particularly youth. If those lawsuits are successful, the government could recoup some of the additional health care costs imposed by vape use.

While it may be some time before research generates conclusive evidence of the harms of vaping, early studies show high potential for harm among teens.

Worse still, vapes pose a threat as waste. They can act as safety concerns for drivers and wildlife alike. Even if they are put in the trash, the lithium-ion batteries contained in vapes can start fires.

Once left to landfill, vapes leach a range of e-waste chemicals into local soil and waterways. This includes the shedding of plastic particles. Microplastics routinely end up back in human food supply chains. When ingested, microplastics can contribute a host of digestive, endocrine, renal, circulatory, immune, neurological, and reproductive health risks.

BC's attorney general is also working on legislation for the spring session, which would hold producers of forever chemicals, or PFAS, accountable as well. While BC public health officials were excited about the new proposed legislation, educators were too.

"Students need to be supported and safe, both in and out of school, so they can make informed decisions about their health," said Lisa Beare, minister of education and child care. "We all want to keep vapes and dangerous substances out of the hands of kids, which is why today's announcement is so important. It will hold vaping companies accountable for the harm they are causing youth and families."

