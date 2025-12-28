New study draws startling comparison between vapes and toilet seats: 'It's a matter of health and hygiene'

New research has highlighted yet another health hazard from vape use, according to LADbible.

What's happening?

A microbiological survey of vape use by BioLabTests suggested that vape mouthpieces have 2,300 more microbes than a toilet seat. The high heat and humidity act as a breeding ground, according to microbiologist Reynold Mpofu.

"This isn't surprising given that the human mouth, largely considered to be one of the 'dirtiest' parts of the body, harbors approximately 700 species of bacteria, that amounts to billions of individual bacteria," he said, per LADbible. "Every touch, surface, and puff adds up, and maintaining a clean mouthpiece and device is not just about aesthetics — it's a matter of health and hygiene."

The study was conducted with the support of British vape company Haypp.

Why is vape hygiene important?

The state of vape hygiene only exacerbates a wealth of other problems with their use. Vaping poses a range of health risks because of exposure to harmful metals such as lead, nickel, and antimony.

Vapes also pose a serious e-waste challenge. Lithium-ion batteries have proven to be fire hazards during garbage disposal. Vapes are even a threat to drivers when they're littered on the road. Humans aren't the only ones having a hard time dealing with them. Plastic waste items of all kinds regularly choke wildlife.

When left to landfill, e-waste can leach chemicals and microplastics into the soil, ending up in our food and water supplies.

What's being done about vapes?

Given how filthy vape mouthpieces are, researchers recommended regular cleaning with alcohol. Quitting vaping altogether can help prevent a wealth of health, safety, and ecological consequences, and some governments are stepping in to make it harder to get hooked in the first place.

A United Kingdom-wide ban on disposable vapes was recently enacted, though it has had some challenges.

To help combat litter in your neighborhood, take local action by joining a volunteer group dedicated to cleanup events.

