Officials stunned by unintended consequence of major product ban: 'Not yet working as expected'

"Will be very difficult to police."

Following the United Kingdom's ban on disposable vapes in June, unregulated illegal markets are offering an easy alternative to many vapers, according to The Times.

What's happening?

Since the ban on disposable vapes in the U.K. was enacted, illegal vape sales have surged, with most users still able to buy them easily.

According to research by online retailer Haypp, 63% of vapers in the U.K. continue to use single-use devices, despite the ban.

More than a third of disposable vape users, roughly 21% of all vapers, admitted to purchasing them on the black market. Many reported buying them directly from corner shops or online sellers, while others stockpiled supplies before the ban.

Industry and health experts warn that the active black market trade shows the ban is "not yet working as expected," according to Markus Lindblad, Haypp's head of external affairs.

The black market will be "very difficult to police," Lindblad predicted.

FROM OUR PARTNER Switch to T-Mobile in just 15 minutes — and get a free phone with no trade-in needed The era of compromises is over. With T-Mobile, getting a brand-new phone is finally simple — and it only takes 15 minutes per line to switch over. With Easy Switch, you’ll get customized insights and recommendations about what plan is right for you. Plus, once you make the switch, your new phone is eligible for same-day delivery. Learn more

Why is this concerning?

Disposable vapes pose a public health risk and a growing environmental hazard.

Each device contains cheap plastic, toxic nicotine residue, and a lithium battery, which can leak harmful chemicals or spark fires when improperly disposed of.

Before the ban, an estimated 5 million disposable vapes were discarded each week in the U.K., with many ending up in landfills or littering streets. In the U.S., nearly 500,000 vapes are thrown out each day.

These single-use products exacerbate plastic pollution and e-waste. Plastic can take 200 years to break down, while the lithium that is wasted in landfills could help power electric vehicles and support clean energy storage.

Health experts worry that the black market boom may make it harder to control access among young people.

Vapes remain a leading nicotine source for teens and young adults, contributing to addiction, lung damage, and long-term health risks.

The new research also found that 6% of vapers have turned back to cigarettes since the ban, a sign that, without careful regulation and support, there can be unintended consequences to public health and the environment in spite of good intentions.

What's being done about it?

The U.K. government said black market sellers will face serious penalties, including fines and jail time for repeat offenders.

Authorities allocated £10 million ($13 million) in extra funding to Trading Standards teams this year to enforce the ban, though critics warned this was insufficient for teams already stretched thin.

Advocates argued that more robust enforcement, along with better education and recycling programs, would be crucial to reducing harm.

Individuals can help by properly recycling rechargeable devices, choosing refillable vapes instead of single-use options, and supporting stronger oversight of wasteful tobacco and nicotine products.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.