Officials enact sweeping ban on popular consumer item: 'Forced removal'

The U.K. government and private businesses are imposing serious consequences on people who vape in shared spaces, including a nationwide ban on selling single-use vapes, as Birmingham Live reported. Fines can exceed £5,000, which is over $6,500.

Vaping will be banned on public transportation and in transportation stations as well as in theaters and sports stadiums. If caught vaping, violators will be ejected without refund.

Using e-cigarettes while driving is still being debated. A driver can be charged with "driving without due care and attention" if anything is blocking their view, and the vapors from e-cigarette use may qualify as an obstruction.

While vaping is often viewed as less harmful than smoking tobacco cigarettes, scientists agree that it can cause lung damage, cancer, and other diseases. Secondhand vapors are also a risk, which is one reason for the ban.

Vaping is even worse for young people whose brains are still developing. Nicotine can cause harm to their ability to pay attention, to learn, and to control impulses. It has also been linked to mental health issues such as anxiety and depression.

Disposable vaping cartridges are causing environmental issues, as well. They are often thrown away improperly, simply being discarded in the trash or on the ground. The plastic casings are not biodegradable but break down into smaller and smaller microplastics that persist in the environment. They have been found in the ocean and inside the bodies of marine animals and even humans.

In addition, their lithium-ion batteries pose a fire risk when they are not disposed of in designated recycling bins. When they end up in landfills and on the ground, they can become compromised and start fires, and lithium that could be recycled is wasted.

Officials in the United Kingdom recommend checking a venue's vaping guidelines before going there and erring on the side of caution to avoid being banned from the space and steep fines. Birmingham Live advised "learning about 'vaping rules' before you end up with a penalty, points, or forced removal from a public place," as vaping retailer Royal Vapery suggested.

