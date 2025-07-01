New study makes surprising discovery about the prices of used Teslas: 'The … brand appears to be a double negative'

Used electric vehicles are becoming even more affordable, and that's big news for anyone considering a switch to an EV.

According to new data from iSeeCars, used electric vehicle prices are dropping, even as the rest of the used car market gets more expensive, Inside EVs reported. The average price of a used EV in the U.S. dropped to $31,110 in May 2025, down $2,993 compared to the same time last year. Meanwhile, the average price for all used cars rose to $32,317, a $630 increase year-over-year.

Used Tesla models, still the dominant name in the EV space in the U.S., are seeing some of the steepest price drops: The Model S, for example, is now nearly $9,000 (around 16%) cheaper than it was a year ago, now averaging $46,5032 on the used market. The Model Y wasn't far behind with a $4,945 (14.2%) decrease, falling to $29,789.

"Electric vehicles make up five of the top 10 models with the biggest price drops, with four of those being Teslas," iSeeCars Executive Analyst Karl Brauer said, per Inside EVs. "Multiple factors contribute to a used car's value, but being an electric vehicle and wearing the 'Tesla' brand appear to be a double negative."

This EV price decline comes amid a broader shift in the auto market. The global used EV market is gaining momentum, thanks in part to more models becoming available, longer-range batteries, better charging infrastructure, and rising consumer familiarity. In the U.S., demand is stabilizing, with EV prices fluctuating less than 10% over the past three months, a sign that supply and demand are finally syncing up.

That also means this may be a smart time to sell a used EV — services such as Recurrent make that easier and more profitable. Recurrent connects sellers to a nationwide dealer network and provides free battery health reports, a key selling point that helps EV owners earn an average of $1,400 more per sale.

Beyond resale, this price trend opens the door to more affordable EV access. Lower EV prices can accelerate clean vehicle adoption and reduce tailpipe pollution.

Although Tesla is still moving more cars than any other EV maker, it's been a rocky year for the company so far. After missing sales expectations in early 2025, Tesla has responded by slashing new car prices and flooding the used market with trade-ins, helping to drive secondhand prices even lower.

Aside from using services such as Recurrent to track your charging habits and battery health, there are other ways to maximize your savings as an EV owner. Charging at home with solar panels can dramatically reduce fueling costs compared to public chargers or the power grid.

EnergySage helps homeowners compare quotes from vetted solar installers, potentially saving them up to $10,000 on installation. For those who might not be able to afford the upfront costs, leasing is also an option. LightReach offers no-money-down leases that lock in low rates and make it easier to power your EV sustainably.

