New consumer report exposes surging demand for used EVs as prices plunge by 40%: 'The deals out there are amazing'

The time to go electric is now.

The used electric vehicle market is thriving in 2025, offering unprecedented deals for interested drivers.

According to CarMax, which was cited by Electrek, prices for used EVs dropped by over 40% from January 2022 to February 2025. Prices for gas-powered and hybrid vehicles declined about 12% over that same period.

It is clear that the time to go electric is now. CarMax reported that searches for used EVs have doubled since January 2022.

Going electric comes with a load of personal and planetary benefits. While you'll save a ton of money on gas and maintenance, you'll also reduce the harmful toxins you release into the atmosphere that pollute the air, water, and our bodies.

The decline in used EV prices can be attributed in part to the fact that new models are being released at a progressively faster rate. So while some people are rushing out to get the next best thing, the used market is opening up for those who want more affordable options.

With the demand for used electric vehicles rising, it is also a lucrative time to sell your used EV. Recurrent is a great resource, as it provides a free way to list vehicles and connect with interested purchasers and dealerships. It helps EV sellers make an average of $1,400 more from their sales.

Recurrent also offers ways to monitor your EV's battery health for free.

If battery optimization is your goal, consider installing solar panels. Solar panels provide fast, reliable, and cheap power, and EnergySage can help you get free quotes on the best solar options.

The response to the price drops in EVs has been overwhelmingly positive. Comments on Electrek's article included one person saying: "Let's hope this makes it easier for first time EV buyers to get into the benefits of owning electric. The deals out there are amazing right now."

Someone else added: "I just bought a 2023 BMW i4 [an electric sedan] lease return in pristine condition for half the original sticker price. Amazing car for less than $35k."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.