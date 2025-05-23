Tesla receives wake-up call after unexpected nosedive in sales: 'It tells us a lot'

Tesla sales have taken a dip in China in recent months despite the country's thriving EV market.

What's happening?

According to new data analyzed in the r/electricvehicles subreddit, Tesla's retail sales from January to April in China's domestic market were down 0.31% year over year. In April alone, CnEVPost reported that Tesla sold 28,731 cars in China's domestic market, which is down more than 8% from the year before.

The Redditor said the decline in sales is important because "it tells us a lot about Tesla's actual cars, detached from any external factors." Although Tesla sales are on a downward trend, China's new energy vehicle market grew by 34% over the last year.

The decline in sales comes after a report that the Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory ramped up production of the updated Model Y. The automaker said it took just six weeks to complete production — making it the company's fastest model ramp-up ever.

Why are EV sales in China important?

China is the EV market leader, per the International Energy Agency. A new IEA report showed that EVs accounted for nearly half of all vehicle sales in China in 2024. Additionally, global EV sales are expected to exceed 20 million in 2025.

The increase in overall EV sales is a win for the environment. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, EVs have a smaller carbon footprint than gas-powered alternatives. Gasoline cars emit heat-trapping pollution that contributes to warming temperatures, rising sea levels, and extreme weather events.

While overall EV sales are up, Tesla's profits have plunged considerably. The EV company's net income dropped 71% year over year. Many have attributed the financial results at least in part to Tesla CEO Elon Musk's role in the Department of Government Efficiency, which has led to protests and boycotts.

What's being done to promote EV growth worldwide?

Several nations have pledged to reach 100% zero-emission vehicles (when driven) by 2050, per Earth.org. Earlier this year, the United Kingdom's transport secretary said it would be moving forward with plans to ban new petrol and diesel car sales after 2030. What's more, all new cars and vans in the UK must be 100% zero-emission by 2035.

Various automakers have made EV production a priority. Nissan officials said the car manufacturer will mass-produce EVs with state-of-the-art batteries in early 2029. Meanwhile, BYD recently unveiled EVs that can be recharged in the same amount of time it takes to refill gas-powered cars.

As for Tesla, Musk announced that he would scale back his role with DOGE in order to focus on the EV brand, which recently previewed its long-awaited Robotaxi program.

