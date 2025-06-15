Tesla offers biggest price reduction yet for its underselling Cybertruck: 'I wonder how much money Tesla is losing?'

"Tesla is truly looking like the BlackBerry of the EV age."

When Tesla first debuted the Cybertruck, many people were buzzing over the vehicle's one-of-a-kind design and promise to become fully off-road. However, the Cybertruck has since hit a roadblock that has not only slowed down sales but also diminished its overall value.

In an effort to dig itself out of a hole, Tesla is now offering prospective buyers one of its largest discounts to date. Until the end of June, customers can score 0% APR financing on a brand-new Cybertruck. The deal is valid only with the purchase of the $8,000 Full Self-Driving Package.

Tesla announced the deal through its Cybertruck (@cybertruck) account on the social platform X. The post states that the 0% APR offer is valid through the full 60 months of financing. As Electrek noted, the discount has a value of around $10,000 when all is said and done.

One commenter couldn't help but think of the financial hit that Tesla would be taking with this offer. "I wonder how much money Tesla is losing on each car," they wrote. "Tesla is truly looking like the blackberry of the EV age."

This isn't the first time that Tesla has offered customers 0% interest financing for one of its vehicles. In March, the company attempted to entice new customers with a 0% financing deal on new Model 3 orders. Like with the Cybertruck, the deal is included only with 60-month loans.

The latest offer could be viewed as a Hail Mary for the struggling company. In addition to a dramatic decrease in vehicle sales across the board in the first quarter of 2025, the Cybertruck has been dethroned by the Ford F-150 Lightning as the bestselling electric pickup truck this year.

While the streak of bad news continues for Tesla, electric vehicles remain a high priority for customers around the world. Car buyers are making the switch to EVs that offer zero emissions and lower overall maintenance needs.

