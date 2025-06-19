  • Business Business

Tesla sparks buzz as new prototype undergoes high-speed testing on iconic racetrack: 'Very nice setup'

"This is my dream car, I love it so much."

by Alyssa Ochs
Photo Credit: iStock

A new Tesla Model Y Performance prototype has tackled the famous Nürburgring racetrack in Germany. 

The Performance-model EV was wrapped in a white and black camouflage covering and underwent high-speed testing on the track. 

Not a Tesla App reported that the Model Y Performance is distinct from the standard AWD version. It features a carbon fiber spoiler and red calipers, meaning it also has more powerful brakes tuned for performance and speed. 

"Tesla is likely focused on the adaptive and actively-damped suspension rather than any particular aerodynamic improvements," read the Not a Tesla App report. "We expect Tesla to include an adaptive suspension system similar to the one introduced with the Model 3 Performance. These adaptive suspensions can adjust to driver and road input in real-time with adaptive damping." 

The outlet also noted that the Tesla Model Y Performance appears to have sleek, matte grey alloy wheels similar to the Model S's classic Arachnid wheels. It expects Tesla to release this model in the coming months. 

This new Tesla development is significant because it provides an enhanced option for drivers looking for a high-performance electric vehicle

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Despite bad Tesla press lately regarding declining global sales, lawsuits, and safety concerns, the automaker continues to be a leader in EV performance and innovation

From advancements in battery technology to improving safety features, EV automakers are encouraging more widespread adoption of clean-energy driving. Making your next car an EV is now more practical, reliable, safer, and affordable than ever before. 

Every driver who switches from a gas-powered car to an EV contributes to a cleaner, more sustainable planet with less toxic fumes and pollution in the air. 

"Looks very stable in cornering, no rolling at all," read one comment on a YouTube video of the test. "Very nice setup from factory." 

If you were going to purchase an EV, which of these factors would be most important to you?

Cost 💰

Battery range 🔋

Power and speed 💪

The way it looks 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Someone else wrote, "This is my dream car, I love it so much."  

As a driver, you can make EV ownership even more affordable by charging your vehicle with solar panels at home. At-home charging is cheaper and more self-sufficient than relying on the grid or public charging stations. 

By comparing quotes from vetted local installers, EnergySage can help you save up to $10,000 on the cost of solar system installations. 

If the upfront investment of at-home solar isn't in your budget, consider leasing solar panels to lock in low energy costs while contributing to a cooler planet. LightReach helps EV drivers lease solar panels and stabilize their energy rates with no money down. 

