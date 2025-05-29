Tesla stock value makes sudden turn due to 3 major factors — here's what you need to know

Though Tesla's stock has struggled in early 2025, its shares have hit a hot streak this May.

AOL reported that the company's stock was at $342.82 per share on May 15, a 57% increase from its lowest point in April, at only $218.80.

The publication detailed several reasons for the improvements in the electric vehicle maker's shares. For one, investors are becoming more interested in Tesla's self-driving advancements, including the company's launch of a robotaxi service in Austin, Texas, expected in June, as reported by Investor's Business Daily.

Another reason for the May increase is CEO Elon Musk's plan to move away from U.S. politics and refocus his time on Tesla. His activity within the current administration has led to widespread protests of the brand and plummeting sales, along with stock drops.

Maybe most importantly, Tesla is benefitting from the 90-day tariff rollback with China to a low 10%, per The Street, dramatically contributing to the stock increase.

While stock prices and consumer benefits are not directly related, the surge reinforces stakeholder confidence, which can trickle down to potential buyers. Furthermore, in response to the previously lower stock numbers and sales, Tesla has slashed prices on vehicles like the new Model Y, making EV ownership more feasible for the average buyer.

Electric vehicles are a major part of integrating cleaner technological solutions into the world, helping create better air quality due to the release of fewer toxic pollutants. Plus, as EVs become increasingly popular, the market for used EVs is growing, with even cheaper options on the rise.

