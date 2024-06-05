Citizen shares frustrations with before-and-after photos after city expands roadways: 'How do urban planners and city designers not understand this'

"Ultimately building more lanes and cutting down trees is always the answer."

As the population of a city grows, traffic and congestion are two issues that usually pop up. With options available to upgrade public transportation, one Reddit user was frustrated to see that this city's government opted to tear down trees to expand roadways instead.

The Redditor posted a photo in the r/UrbanHell subreddit showing "A street in Egypt before and after renovation."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The photo on top is dated 2016 and shows a few cars on the road driving between lush trees and small parks. The photo on the bottom is dated 2023 and shows almost no greenery whatsoever and more cars driving on larger roadways.

Commenters were also angered by this.

One user said, "Getting rid of trees makes cities significantly hotter. How do urban planners and city designers not understand this?"

Other Reddit users shared this opinion. One commented, "In hot Egypt, you'd think the streets would ideally have tons of tree cover."

The Environmental Protection Agency reports that trees and other plants help lower both surface and air temperatures. Trees and vegetation can provide shade and also help with cooling via evaporation and transpiration (a process in which plants absorb water through their roots, then release it through their leaves, cooling the surrounding air).

The lack of trees and other greenery in exchange for larger roadways contributes to creating urban heat islands. National Geographic defines this term as "a metropolitan area that's a lot warmer than the rural areas surrounding it."

In addition to the discomfort of higher temperatures for residents, air and water quality also suffer in an urban heat island. Pollutants become trapped and unable to scatter because of buildings and roadways. This can have a domino effect on surrounding wildlife. As warm water flows out from the urban area, it stresses native species that are adapted to cooler temperatures in the water.

With warmer air and water, higher levels of pollutants, and negative effects on wildlife, it's difficult to understand why some cities address their congestion issues by removing trees and plant life to add roadways, especially when updating public transportation is a better alternative for everyone.

However, some cities and neighborhoods around the world are actually banning cars to reduce pollution and make communities safer to navigate. Walking or taking public transit when you can are great ways to help the planet and prevent wear and tear on your car.

One Redditor said, "The government hates greenery."

Another user mocked, "Looks like the traffic has gotten worse and they removed walking/park recreational space to accommodate, because ultimately building more lanes and cutting down trees is always the answer."

