Lawmakers move to ban popular consumer product with detrimental effects — here's what's happening

Ukraine is planning to ban e-cigarettes to help protect the health of young people.

As reported by 2 Firsts, lawmakers in Ukraine have registered Bill No. 13548, which outlines plans to ban the production, import, sale, and distribution of e-cigarettes, including pods and e-liquid.

The new legislation aims to discourage teenagers from consuming tobacco products, especially e-cigarettes. A recent survey suggests that 40% of teenagers aged 13 to 16 have tried an e-cigarette at least once, and 20% are regular users, as per 2 Firsts. If lawmakers vote in favor of the new bill, regulatory laws related to alcohol and tobacco will also be revised to incorporate these changes.

Selling e-cigarettes to minors has actually been banned in Ukraine since January 2021. However, control measures are still weak, and the government hopes this new bill will prevent young people from accessing them.

E-cigarettes, also known as vapes, have been increasing in popularity as an alternative to traditional smoking. However, these vapes contain harmful chemicals and nicotine that cause addiction and damage people's health. For example, in 2020, the CDC confirmed that 2,807 people had been diagnosed with e-cigarette or vaping use-associated lung injury, and a further 68 people died from the condition.

Lots of countries are recognizing the dangers of vapes, especially for young people who are more vulnerable to the harmful effects. As a result, e-cigarettes have been banned in numerous countries, and others, like the UK, have banned disposable e-cigarettes to help curb vaping amongst young people and protect the environment.

E-cigarettes generate a lot of plastic and electronic waste. Disposable vapes, in particular, generate a significant amount of e-waste that, if not disposed of properly, can pollute our soil and waterways. This is because disposable vapes are made up of lots of different plastic bits, lithium-ion batteries, and contain hazardous substances like cobalt and copper. They can also cause fires in garbage trucks and flat tires on cars or bikes if not disposed of properly.

