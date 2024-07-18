Image of single-use vapes found on ground sparks outrage: 'Two in my yard the other day'

Single-use vapes are marketed as simple and convenient. However, one Redditor's post sparked an online conversation detailing the many reasons they should be avoided.

In the r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit, one user shared an image of two single-use vapes littering the ground outside. They captioned the image: "Why I hate disposable vapes!!"

While single-use vapes might be easier to use than refillable vape pens, they present myriad problems. Each disposable vape has its own packaging, plastic material, and lithium battery. So much waste is created with every one, and many users do not dispose of them properly.

One Redditor commented: "Two in my yard the other day."

Littering causes the release of chemicals into the soil and toxic gas into the air as the trash breaks down and decomposes. Litter also poses a threat to humans and wildlife, as it can become a breeding ground for bacteria and creates a hazard for potential injuries.

The lithium batteries in vapes even make them more dangerous for the environment if they're not disposed of properly. Lithium-ion batteries contain a mix of metals like nickel and cobalt, which are toxic and can seep into the ground and our water supply.

It's important that these batteries are taken to the appropriate waste processing facilities, but many people simply toss them to the ground or into regular trash bins, which also has an environmental impact.

Tozero, a startup based in Germany, is working to build a recycling center for lithium batteries, which would decrease the demand for natural resources and keep more toxins out of the environment. Other researchers are working to develop potent batteries with other materials that can store more energy.

Until there's another solution, lithium batteries will continue to be in many consumer products, such as vape pens, and they must be disposed of properly.

Meanwhile, choosing reusable items over single-use ones can limit the accumulation of harmful waste. It's worth noting, however, that the American Health Association warns that e-cigarettes still carry health risks.

Commenters on the Reddit post shared the original poster's anger over battery litter. One user shared a photo of a disposable vape stuck in a tire and wrote: "They get everywhere!"

The OP also wrote: "As the world is trying to get more into reusing and recycling, how the hell have these become so popular?!"

Another frustrated Redditor said: "How were these even approved?"

