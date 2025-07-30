Officials issue sweeping ban in response to concerning trend among young people — here's what's happening

Kazakhstan has taken a major step in addressing human health and environmental concerns after enacting a sweeping ban on vape products.

In April 2024, the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, signed a law banning the sale, production, and distribution of heated tobacco products, including vaping products and e-cigarettes. This was done to combat the spread of nicotine-based substances, particularly among young people in the country.

According to a report from 2 Firsts, President Tokayev signed a Republic Law in July that amends the original legislation to significantly increase the penalties for anyone in violation of the ban.

Following the amendment, the sale and distribution of vapes and e-cigarettes may now result in a fine of up $1,716, up to 200 days of community service, or even 50 days in prison. Those found guilty of importing or producing vape products will be hit with even more severe punishments, with fines of nearly $15,000.

Violators may also have their assets seized and face the possibility of up to two years in prison. However, for crimes committed by a group or repeat offenders, sentences are pushed even further, resulting in some "violators facing up to five years in prison."

Throughout the world, many mainstream criticisms of total vape bans have centered around concerns that the measures could drive users back to traditional cigarettes and other tobacco products. Many businesses are also wary of vape bans, as it can lead to substantial profit loss and a decrease in active customers.

Vaping has been linked to several significant health risks, especially to the respiratory, cardiovascular, and neurological systems. It can cause inflammation and scarring in the lungs and increase the risk of asthma and other respiratory illnesses. Vaping also poses risks of nicotine addiction, especially for adolescents.

There are also significant concerns for the environment. The improper disposal of vaping products can ultimately contribute to plastic waste, thanks to used pens and pods. It can also lead to electronic waste from batteries and circuit boards, and the potential for chemical leaks from e-liquids into the environment.

