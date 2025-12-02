Officials issue urgent warning about leading cause behind garbage truck and dumpster fires: 'Still an all-too-common sight'

Disposable vapes have been banned in the United Kingdom for six months, but they're still causing fires in municipal waste disposal, according to the BBC.

What's happening?

Waste management companies Suez and Biffa have reported that vapes, including reusable ones, are still being improperly disposed of with regular trash. This has caused a record number of fires starting in their garbage collection operations. Suez said it has seen 339 trash fires so far this year, equalling more than one each day.

"Vapes are still an all-too-common sight dumped on the street, in bins, and at recycling centers across the country," said Suez chief sustainability officer Adam Read, per the BBC. "The ban was an important first step, but the reality is it has proved to be a sticking-plaster solution to the mountain of vapes, which end up in our rubbish every day."

Why is vape waste important?

Besides the obvious safety hazard fires pose to waste management staff and even drivers, vapes are becoming a growing source of e-waste. Electronic waste produces an especially intense level of pollution when left in a landfill. Chemicals contained in lithium-ion batteries can leach into the local soil and pose major health risks to anyone engaging in recycling.

Even the plastic casings of vapes can erode over time, emitting particles into waterways. These microplastics routinely end up in human food systems and back into our bodies.

In addition to the safety and environmental benefits, the ban on single-use vapes was made in an effort to protect youth health. Vape consumption has a range of negative health outcomes for young users.

FROM OUR PARTNER Kick-start the holiday season with an extra $1,500 off a premium e-bike Unlock your next great adventure with a high-tech e-bike at an unbeatable price. Upway saves you up to 60% off retail prices from top-tier brands like Specialized, Aventon, Cannondale, and many more. And this holiday season, you can get an extra $1,500 off your perfect ride, from electric city cruisers and cargo rigs to mountain bikes and road racers. Learn More

What's being done about vape waste?

Despite the U.K.-wide ban on single-use vapes, many are still being sold illegally. Those who are caught face prison time and £10,000 (over $13,000) fines. Some jurisdictions are even enacting fines for vape use in public.

To help prevent the wealth of negative consequences from vape waste, municipalities are providing dedicated drop-off options for used vapes to help minimize the risk of fires.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.