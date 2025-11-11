Mechanic shares photo after finding unexpected object lodged in tire: 'Expensive'

Even if you don't vape or smoke, you can still suffer the consequences of the practice in many surprising ways, including vehicular damage, as one mechanic calls out.

In the subreddit group r/Justrolledintotheshop, a community for mechanics to share ridiculous things they see happen to cars that are brought into their shops, one mechanic shared the tiny item that caused massive damage to a wheel.

Photo Credit: Reddit

In the image, a crushed, pink vape is stuck to the wheel next to the damage it caused. "Vaping is an expensive habit," the title on the post read.

This driver isn't alone, as others have shared their own experiences running over disposable vapes and e-cigarettes.

According to the World Health Organization, approximately 100 million people vape in the world, with 15 million of these being children.

Like cigarettes, vaping has many negative effects, including nicotine poisoning, developmental issues, and an increased risk of developing cancer. Analyses find that vaping is a "a gateway for very serious substance abuse," and children who vape are much more likely to smoke cigarettes, which increases the risk of developing health conditions.

In addition to the adverse health effects of vaping, it also leaves a large environmental impact. Nearly 500,000 disposable vapes are thrown away each day in America. This is over five vapes every second.

Disposable vapes contain lead and mercury, which can seep into our soil and create pollution and affect our crops. Vapes that are thrown away into landfills contribute to air pollution and the release of planet-heating methane, which is 80 times stronger than carbon dioxide in trapping heat in the atmosphere.

For vapes that don't make it into landfills and are littered on our roads and living areas, they can be unsightly and cause hundreds of dollars in car damage, as this mechanic shared.

Commenters shared their own frustration at the increase in vape littering.

"Yeah. [Disposables] are not cheap. Or good," one commenter wrote. "Can't wait to be dodging Juuls instead of potholes."

"Oh, that's Second Hand Vape," another joked. "It doesn't give you cancer but it does cost you about 300.00."

