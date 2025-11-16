Authorities shut down shop after disturbing incidents involving children: 'The owner should be banned from operating any business'

According to LancsLive, a shop in Haslingden, England, has been ordered to close for three months after authorities found illegal tobacco and vape sales — including to a 14-year-old child.

"This is a great example of how we are actively tackling illegal vapes and tobacco sales by working together with our partners," County Councillor Daniel Matchett, who is a cabinet member for health and well-being in Lancashire County, said, per LancsLive.

The shop, called European Mini Market and located on Manchester Road, received the closure order on Oct. 15, 2025, after repeated inspections uncovered illicit products. During a test purchase as part of an undercover investigation, a 14-year-old child was able to purchase a vape without being asked for identification. This has been a growing issue for Lancashire, as almost 25,000 illegal vapes have been seized across the county in 2025 alone.

Magistrates from the Lancashire town of Burnley have imposed the maximum penalty under U.K. anti-social behavior laws, which will keep the shop closed until Jan. 14, 2026. Officials said the ruling sends a clear message to retailers who ignore regulations designed to protect young people.

Youth vaping remains a growing concern, with nicotine exposure linked to addiction and impaired brain development. Disposable vapes are especially problematic, as they're cheap, brightly packaged, easy to access, and often marketed in ways that attract teens. While designed for short-term use, these devices can quickly create lasting habits and normalize nicotine use among young people.

The impact doesn't end there. Disposable vapes are made of plastic, toxic chemicals, and lithium-ion batteries that frequently end up in landfills or waterways. When tossed into the trash, vapes add to the growing trend of electronic waste and pollution.

Commenters on the article were in support of the measure.

"Only another 1 million shops to go," one wrote.

"The owner should be banned from operating any business in the county," another added.

"The shops should be closed permanently," a third agreed.

