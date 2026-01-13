  • Business Business

Shopper calls out Goodwill after spotting shocking item on shelf: 'Just wow'

"It's like they don't understand their own customer base."

by Christine Dulion
One Redditor's experience with thrift grift had shoppers debating Goodwill's outrageous price for a used TV.

A thrift store shopper sparked debate online by sharing a photo of an eye-opening example of "thrift grift": a used television priced so high it left commenters stunned.

The post, shared to Reddit's r/ThriftGrift community, showed a used Hisense Google TV marked at $139.99 inside a local Goodwill store. The caption was short and blunt: "At a Goodwill."

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

The images stirred reactions as users weighed in on whether secondhand pricing has gone too far. 

Some people pointed out that the item wasn't discounted from what you'd pay for a brand-new TV. The original poster also commented: "A Hisense 55-inch H5 IS $168 at Walmart new. I didn't check which model this was specifically tho."

The price was especially shocking for thrift shoppers who rely on secondhand stores for access to more affordable items and opportunities to save money. It also underscores the corporate greed seeping into some secondhand stores, as things can be priced ridiculously high — from a damaged washer for $200 to a $25 used kettle — even though these outlets receive their inventory through free donations.

Still, such experiences are the exception, not the rule. Shopping at thrift stores is one of the best ways to save money, whether you're furnishing your home or refreshing your wardrobe. It also keeps usable items out of the garbage, cutting down on waste and the pollution that comes from already overflowing landfills.

Many shoppers even score incredible deals — sometimes even valuable or rare finds — for a fraction of retail prices. Some people turn their lucky discoveries for a profit, making thrifting both a fun and lucrative treasure hunt.

Commenters were clearly shocked by the decision to mark the TV at that price.

"Wow, Goodwill, just wow!" one user wrote.

Another added: "Certainly not priced to sell. Throw a 20$ sign on it, and it'll be gone in a day. But that's clearly not what goodwill is about. It's like they don't understand their own customer base."

