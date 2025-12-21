Shopper stunned after finding valuable item for cheap at thrift store: 'Confirmed it was real'

A thrift store visit turned into the kind of jackpot most secondhand shoppers only dream about.

A Reddit user posted photos of a platinum Cartier lapel pin that was set with diamonds and a bright blue sapphire. They said they snagged it in a thrift shop for just $5. The post quickly sparked admiration in the r/ThriftStoreHauls community.

According to the shopper, the piece wasn't just a convincing dupe.

"I took it to an estate jeweler this afternoon who confirmed it was real," they wrote.

One commenter joked, "Lord, I see what you've done for others."

In the photos, the pin appears in pristine condition. It's complete with the distinct "Cartier New York" engraving. Platinum, sapphires, and diamonds are premium materials, and pieces from Cartier are sought after by collectors.

While wins this major come and go, they're a reminder of why thrifting is so popular.

Thrift stores help people save money on everyday items like clothing, furniture, kitchen supplies, and more. And in some cases, thrifters stumble across designer, vintage, and high-quality items that are deeply discounted. They can even resell their finds and get a little extra income.

Brag-worthy scores happen all the time. One thrifter found a Kindle for just $10, and another stumbled across a rare purse by designer Alexander McQueen.

Beyond saving money, secondhand shopping gives goods a second life, reducing the number of items ending up in landfills. That means less methane generated from landfill waste, which contributes to rising global temperatures and more extreme weather.

Whether you need new furniture, kitchen supplies, or are just searching for an outfit for a job interview, thrifting can be the perfect solution. For readers looking to make thrift shopping a regular habit, check out this thrift shopping guide for tips on finding quality pieces.

Commenters were quick to celebrate the lucky shopper's windfall.

"So inspiring!" one wrote.

Another said, "Against a black blazer this would be incredible."

A third shared a similar lucky-find story: "My wife's grandfather found a silver Tiffany baby rattle at a flea market and paid about the same for it. He took it home, polished it up and sold it for $1500. I don't have that kind of luck lol."

