Shopper thrilled after discovering unexpected treasure in thrift store's 'junk' jars: 'Amazing find'

Sifting through thrift store drawers, bags, and bins can be tedious. Sometimes you're left exhausted and in desperate need of a coffee run; other times, you find a diamond in the rough — or in this case, turquoise.

A habitual thrifter boasted about their latest jewelry find and shared photographic evidence in the r/NativeAmericanJewelry subreddit.

"This is why I always inspect the junk jewelry jars at the thrift. Mostly junk, but for $80 I'm okay with it. Pretty sure this is a Merle House," the OP posted.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



The attached image showed a silver and turquoise rectangular pendant with beautiful etched designs.

If it is a Merle House piece, it's likely worth $300 or more. If you know the right stores to frequent, it's not uncommon to find great deals on designer, out-of-print, and vintage items.

Other thrifters have found items including a vintage Whiting & Davis top for $20, a vintage lounger for $5, and an early 1900s oak Gunn sectional bookcase for roughly $30. If you look closely enough, you can also nab loose cash, gift cards, and jewelry in pockets or purses. These items can save shoppers money on their purchases or offer them bonus items that can be resold for more than the cost of the item they're purchasing.

Thrifters help the environment immensely, too, as they drive items away from landfills, keep more products in use, and perpetuate a circular economy. Americans toss an average of 82 pounds of clothing every year, according to Earth.org, but thrift stores keep such things in circulation, preventing plastic-derived materials from reaching waterways and otherwise entering the environment. Goodwill alone diverts 4.2 million pounds of waste from landfills every year, according to the organization.

Comments were envious of the beautiful treasure the OP found.

"More than jealous," one wrote.

"Amazing find. Lucky you!" another said.

