Shopper sparks outrage with photo of absurd thrift store sighting: 'Is this for real?'

Thrift shoppers can find all sorts of exceptional items on the cheap at their local thrift stores, but every once in a while, they also discover some truly bizarre items for sale.

A Redditor shared one such item in the r/ThriftGrift subreddit, where they posted a photo of a Cuisinart electric kettle and wrote, "Water included…"

Photo Credit: Reddit



The kettle was indeed about a quarter full of water — and who knows how long that water had been sitting in it.

Fellow Redditors were incredibly disturbed by the sight.

"Oh, come on....is this for real?" one person questioned.

Another Reddit user snarked, "Ask them how much it would be without the water."

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay hydrated and refreshed this holiday season — without any sugar or harmful additives Nuun’s zero-sugar hydration tablets are a perfect, guilt-free way to enhance your water throughout the day. You’ll get five essential electrolytes for everyday hydration — with zero grams of sugar. Plus, Nuun tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and they’re the perfect size to keep in your car, purse, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink. Learn more

Although some Redditors posited that a customer had put the water in the kettle to test it, others believed the store had put the kettle on display in this way.

Meanwhile, the $24.99 price tag for a used kettle seems excessive, making it yet another example of corporate greed bleeding into the thrifting industry.

"I'm pretty sure I bought one of those new for $20, maybe $25, last year," one user said.

This trend results in thrift stores selling items for far higher prices than they should and setting out items that are clearly damaged or no longer usable.

While this corporate greed is unfortunate, it's also, luckily, an outlier, as most thrift stores stick to selling gently used items for far less than retail cost, saving shoppers tons of money on clothing, cookware, and more.

Though negative experiences like this Redditor's can sometimes turn new thrifters off from thrifting, letting such an experience stop you from shopping secondhand means missing out on regular savings or stumbling across a vintage or luxury item on the cheap.

Experiences like this one also prevent shoppers from keeping more waste out of landfills, as items purchased secondhand extend the items' lives, which results in a reduction in heat-trapping gases in our atmosphere.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.