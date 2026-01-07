Shopper calls out thrift store after upsetting incident: 'The guy that runs the store started googling it in front of me'

"Isn't the point of a thrift store to, you know, thrift?"

A thrift shopper sparked discussion online after sharing their experience seeing a product being sold for well above its typical value.

Writing on the social platform X, BriAnne (@brihindthescene) explained how they had spotted a version of the classic computer game The Sims at a thrift shop. However, when they inquired about buying the used game, a thrift-store worker suddenly jacked up the asking price.

"I was so pumped," she wrote, only to be quickly disappointed. "The guy that runs the store started googling it in front of me and told me that it was priced wrong because 'an original sealed copy for the computer can go for $300+.'"

Users rushed to the comments to share their takes.

"Isn't the point of a thrift store to, you know, thrift?" one user said. "It's not like this is a collectible shop. Weird."

"I used to work at a thrift store and one of my managers was like that," another chimed in.

While thrifting can be a great way to save money and keep still-usable products out of the landfill, thrifters occasionally stumble upon what they consider to be a massive rip-off.

For example, one thrifter took to Reddit to complain about how they had seen a used kids trampoline selling at a thrift store for higher than the price of a new one.

Another thrift-shopper spotted an artificial Christmas tree selling for nearly twice the typical retail price.

Such attempts to mislead thrifters can ruin the fun of a thrift-store visit and can even turn some people away from the practice entirely.

Thankfully, however, such stories are relatively rare. And hopefully potential buyers are savvy enough to steer clear of a bad deal.

The X poster's story resonated so much with thrifters that it was reposted to the r/thriftgrift Reddit forum with the title: "And now it'll sit in a display case forever."

