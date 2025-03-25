Thrifting customer baffled by price tag found on vintage dress: 'It bothers me so much'

A perturbed Redditor found a bad deal at a thrift store and needed to share it with r/ThriftGrift.

"Vintage dress form… $200? Am I missing something?" was the title of the original post, followed by a caption: "I was really stoked when I saw this today thrifting because 1.) I wanted one for sewing 2.) I don't ever buy things new because money. Why is this $200? Am I missing something? This Savers I go to usually doesn't thrift grift but this seems kinda grifty…"

Photo Credit: Reddit

The poster then went on to share a photo of the dress form in question, including the price tag.

As a point of comparison, brand-new dress forms can be purchased online for about $120. When thrift stores charge too much, they tend to lose clientele who were counting on getting a good deal.

Thrifting is generally a great way to save a few bucks versus buying brand-new items. We've seen some shoppers find designer clothes and high-quality winter gear for cheap. Not only is the practice good for your wallet, it also prevents perfectly useful items from going to landfill. Garbage dumps produce loads of pollution, both in the atmosphere and leaching into local soil.

By preventing the need to buy something new, thrifters also stop extra energy and resources being spent on manufacturing. That prevention is good news for the environment. If you're interested in buying more used items, check out our thrifting guide.

Reddit community members were equally annoyed with the pricing of the dress form shared by the original poster.

"I have a fully pinnable with legs sewing dress form for only 75 dollars more. It bothers me so much they get literal donations," wrote the top poster.

"I work at Savers we do get donations but also pay for clothing and other items by weight," replied another community member. "So it's not all free. Not negating that this is overpriced just saying."

