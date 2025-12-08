  • Business Business

Shopper raises alarm after uncovering shocking price tag at thrift store: 'What on earth is up with them?'

"Thrift stores should have to price match."

by Taylor Smith
An expensive kids trampoline at a Habitat for Humanity ReStore location had the online thrift community up in arms.

Photo Credit: iStock

A surprising price tag at a Habitat for Humanity ReStore location sparked conversation on Reddit's r/ThriftGrift. The post highlighted the inconsistent pricing at some thrift stores and why it matters for budget-conscious shoppers who turn to secondhand goods.

The shopper explained that they spotted a used kids trampoline priced at $100 and assumed it was an error. When they mentioned it to the store manager, they were told the item was 40% off, reducing the price to $60 — still way above retail price. But two days later, they returned and found the same item had been marked down to $50. 

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

While it's not uncommon to see donated items with unexpectedly high price tags, it's also not typical for secondhand shopping. Thrifting is still considered one of the most reliable ways to save money on everyday needs without sacrificing quality. 

Thrifters regularly find rare or discontinued items that would be expensive, or even impossible, to buy new. Another shopper, for example, found a three-piece Le Creuset kitchenware set, as did this lucky duck who discovered a vintage Nike jacket. 

Beyond the savings, thrifting carries major environmental benefits. Buying secondhand helps extend the life of existing goods, which keeps usable items out of landfills and reduces the demand for new ones. Switching from buying new to used goods may seem like a minor change, but when millions of shoppers take part, the environmental impact is substantial.

The post is a great reminder to all secondhand shoppers to pay extra attention to price tags. The online thrift community echoed this sentiment in the comments, with one person saying: "$10 on a good day. What on earth is up with them?" 

Another noted that a brand-new trampoline sells for $28.98 at Walmart. 

A third commenter had an idea, writing, "Thrift stores should have to price match."

What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

Cheaper clothes 🤑

Trendier items 😎

Reduced environmental impact 🌎

I don't thrift 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

