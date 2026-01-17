Dashcam captures scary footage of bat-wielding road rage attack on city street: 'Still very shaken'

"They should lose their license for at least 10 years."

One Tesla driver had an experience that many would expect to take place in something like Grand Theft Auto 6, if it ever comes out.

A viral video of road rage shared in the r/TeslaCam subreddit two years ago is gaining attention for its shocking content.

The over two-minute video shows rush hour traffic in NYC when a black Chrysler minivan aggressively tailgates the poster's Tesla, then pulls up beside it to throw drinks at the car. After stopping at a light, the Chrysler intentionally drives into the side of the Tesla and throws more drinks. The Tesla driver responds: "You're a moron, this is all being recorded."

(Click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear.)

The poster follows the Chrysler, which brake-checks them before making an illegal U-turn. Eventually, the Chrysler stops, and the driver gets out and swings a baseball bat, smashing the Tesla's back window and denting the trunk. The poster then speeds away.

"Still very shaken and grateful for coming away from this safely," the poster wrote. "I do not recommend following a vehicle that is fleeting like I did."

They estimated damages to their Tesla at over $3,000.

Since CEO Elon Musk's recent political activities, Tesla vehicles have become targets of road rage incidents, according to Reuters, with as much as 44% of Tesla owners reporting such targeting. From kicked mirrors to eggs thrown at parked cars, the incidents haven't been limited to the road.

This hostility toward EVs can discourage potential buyers, with aggressive drivers and destroyed public chargers grabbing up headlines.

Misinformation and anxiety about change often fuel this hostility, rather than the cars themselves. Even when charged on electricity generated from coal, oil, or gas, and counting mineral extraction required for batteries, EVs produce significantly less pollution over their lifetimes compared to gas-powered vehicles.

Despite incidents of vandalism, EV drivers typically spend less than half as much on energy and maintenance compared to gas vehicles, avoiding oil changes and engine repairs.

Commenters on the Reddit post were concerned about the whole situation.

"I'm not mad at you, but why did you continue to follow them?" one user questioned. "It's New York. You could have been seriously injured."

"They should lose their license for at least 10 years," another reasoned about the Chrysler driver.

Another joked, "Bro just wanted to show you his very clean front license plate."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.